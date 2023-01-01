Bitcoin investors had a difficult year in 2022, as their investments declined dramatically over the year

Data shows that over 60 percent of bitcoin's value was wiped off with $2.1 trillion of dollars lost

It could be a tougher year for the market due to low confidence among the bitcoin community and outsiders

The bitcoin market has had a rough 2022 and the implosion of FTX, a now-bankrupt crypto trading platform did even worst to the overall crypto market.

CNBC reports that a whopping $2.1 trillion(N940.96trn) was whipped out from the entire cryptocurrency market.

Crypto is considered to be a highly volatile asset that is subject to unpredictable price fluctuations and falls. For this reason, financial experts typically advise against investing more into crypto than you’re willing to potentially lose.

However, not everyone saw the price collapse coming especially for Bitcoin the favourite cryptocurrency.

Data from Coinmarketcap shows that bitcoin started the year at $47,680.93($47.6m) compared to $16,625.69($16.6m) it closed the year, December 31, 2022.

Bitcoin losses compared to other cryptocurrencies

Here’s how much the value of seven popular cryptocurrencies changed in 2022 as of Dec. 22, per CNBC’s calculations.

Terra: -100%

Solana: -93%

AMP: -93%

Cardano: -80%

Ether: -67%

Bitcoin: -63%

Dogecoin: -55%

What to expect in 2023

The implosion of FTX, a now-bankrupt crypto trading platform that was once valued at $32 billion, has shattered investors’ confidence as the ripple effects of the company’s collapse continue to spread throughout the crypto industry.

It is expected the uncertainty among investors will continue in the first three months of 2023 and could last longer except regulatory measures is put in place to protect investors' fund.

