World Bank Opens Virtual Recruitment Drive For Nigerians, Africans
- The World Bank has announced various positions for its Central and Western Africa operations
- According to the bank, it is seeking career professionals to occupy multiple places in the countries where it has operations
- The bank is opening a virtual recruitment drive for the positions effective October and has prospective applicants apply
The World Bank is seeking committed experts for its global development and Western and Central African operations.
The bank seeks to set up a creative team for its global expansion.
A career with the World Bank Group is an excellent opportunity to tackle some of the planet’s most crucial issues.
Thirty new positions have been added to its Western and Central African offices.
The bank is an equal opportunity employer and prides itself in its zero tolerance for discrimination based on gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or handicap.
Benefits and remuneration packages are competitive.
The World Bank is an essential player in Western and Central Africa, where its portfolio of more than 390 projects worth over $51 billion is growing.
The Washington-based bank operates in many industries such as agriculture, trade, transportation, energy, education, health and water.
It also seeks to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues, such as global pandemics and climate change.
The bank has prospective applicants who seek new career challenges and are ready to make an impact by applying online by October 12, 2022.
The positions
- Senior Public Heath Specialist
- Water Supply and Sanitation Specialist
- Economist/Statistician
- Social Protection Specialist
- Central African Republic
- Social Development Specialist
- Social Protection Specialist
- Environmental Specialist
- Operation Officer
- Agriculture Specialist
- Social Protection Specialist
- Private Sector Specialist
- Transport Specialist
- Social Protection Specialist
- Energy Specialist
- Social Protection Specialist
- Environmental Specialist
- Public Sector Specialist
- Financial Management Specialist
- Nigeria
- Digital Development Specialist
- Senior Operations Officer
- Public Sector Management Specialist
- Senegal
- Energy Specialist
- Transport Specialist
- Senegal
- Digital Development Specialist
- Senior Financial Management Specialist
- Procurement Specialist
- Public Sector Specialist
- Senior Public Sector Specialist
- Digital Development Specialist
- The bank targets mid-career professionals, and technical specialists with a least five years experience in a professional association
Source: Legit.ng