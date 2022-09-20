The World Bank has announced various positions for its Central and Western Africa operations

According to the bank, it is seeking career professionals to occupy multiple places in the countries where it has operations

The bank is opening a virtual recruitment drive for the positions effective October and has prospective applicants apply

The World Bank is seeking committed experts for its global development and Western and Central African operations.

The bank seeks to set up a creative team for its global expansion.

World Bank seeks Nigerians for employment Credit: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

A career with the World Bank Group is an excellent opportunity to tackle some of the planet’s most crucial issues.

Thirty new positions have been added to its Western and Central African offices.

The bank is an equal opportunity employer and prides itself in its zero tolerance for discrimination based on gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or handicap.

Benefits and remuneration packages are competitive.

The World Bank is an essential player in Western and Central Africa, where its portfolio of more than 390 projects worth over $51 billion is growing.

The Washington-based bank operates in many industries such as agriculture, trade, transportation, energy, education, health and water.

It also seeks to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues, such as global pandemics and climate change.

The bank has prospective applicants who seek new career challenges and are ready to make an impact by applying online by October 12, 2022.

The positions

Senior Public Heath Specialist

Water Supply and Sanitation Specialist

Economist/Statistician

Social Protection Specialist

Central African Republic

Social Development Specialist

Social Protection Specialist

Environmental Specialist

Operation Officer

Agriculture Specialist

Social Protection Specialist

Private Sector Specialist

Transport Specialist

Social Protection Specialist

Energy Specialist

Social Protection Specialist

Environmental Specialist

Public Sector Specialist

Financial Management Specialist

Nigeria

Digital Development Specialist

Senior Operations Officer

Public Sector Management Specialist

Senegal

Energy Specialist

Transport Specialist

Senegal

Digital Development Specialist

Senior Financial Management Specialist

Procurement Specialist

Public Sector Specialist

Senior Public Sector Specialist

Digital Development Specialist

The bank targets mid-career professionals, and technical specialists with a least five years experience in a professional association

