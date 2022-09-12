The spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, have rated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, higher than Bola Tinubu

Bwala said under Tinubu as Lagos State governor, Lagos State was indebted to the tune of $1 billion in foreign debt while Anambra saved billions under Obi

Atiku is running under the platform of the Peoples Democratic as its presidential candidate.

The spokesman for the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, has rated Peter Obi higher than Bola Tinubu.

Bwala, in a tweet on Sunday, September 11, 2022, said that if federal infrastructures in Lagos and Foreign Direct Investment Agreement (FDI) with Nigeria to invest in Lagos is taken away, Peter Obi would perform better than Tinubu as governor.

Peter rated higher than Tinubu in economy

Source: Getty Images

Bwala said.

"Let's face it, if you take out colonial, FGN infrastructure and investments, and FDI agreement with Nigeria to invest in Lagos, Peter Obi did better than Tinubu as a governor; at least he saved billions, whilst Tinubu left a foreign debt burden of over $1B behind. Go and verify"

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and is reputed to have saved billions for Anambra State when he left office.

Lagos generates billions in IGR

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, in the first half of 2021, Lagos State generated N267.2 trillion in internally-generated revenue.

Anambra State generated about N141.9 billion in the same period last year.

Lagos was Nigeria's former Federal Capital and boasted of the nation's biggest ports and is also the highest indebted state in Nigeria with about $1.33 billion, according to Debt Management Office (DMO)

The economy is said to be bigger than about three African countries.

Under Peter Obi as governor of Anambra State, the state was said to be the least indebted state.

