The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has reached an agreement with Dangote Refinery to supply crude oil for 20 years.

DailyTrust reports that the agreement gives NNPC the first right-of-first-refusal to sell to Dangote.

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, plans to spend more than his net worth of $13.5 billion building one of the worlds biggest oil refineries Credit: Tom Saater/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, PremuimTimes reports.

He said

“NNPC owns 20 per cent equity in the Dangote Refinery and has a first right of refusal to supply crude oil to the plant. But we saw this energy transition challenge coming.

“And that means we have locked down the ability to sell crude oil for 33,000 barrels minimum by right for the next 20 years and by right also we have access to 20 per cent of the production from that plant."

Kyari also said the Dangote Refinery will begin producing by the middle of next year and it can produce up to 50 million litres of petrol.

He added:

"The combination of that plus our ability to reopen our refinery will result in no petroleum product imports into this country next year." "There would be no imports into this nation next year."

"This is quite useful. When we finish our refineries and the Dangote plant, there will be additional little projects, such as the construction of tiny modular condensate refineries. If that happens, which we are extremely certain will happen, this country will become a net exporter."

"It will serve as a center for the export of petroleum products outside the West African sub-region." This will occur. By the middle of next year, the supply flow will have changed. By the middle of next year, you will not require the importation of petroleum products into our nation."

