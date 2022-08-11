The National Youth Service Corps has a way of punishing corpers who don't obey strictly its rules and regulations during its one-year mandatory service to the nation

In Gombe state, the commission disclosed three corpers ran away while the service year of six others was extended for some reasons

Meanwhile, the state coordinator who confirmed the development on Thursday, noted further that 445 corps members have completed their service year in the state

On Thursday, August 11, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe state said three corps members had absconded while six others got extension following various offences.

The state coordinator, Ada Imoni, made this disclosure in an address delivered across the 11 Local Government Areas of Gombe state, during the scheme’s low-key ceremony presided over by officers from the state secretariat.

The Punch reports that 445 2021 batch B stream II corps members have completed their service in the state, after being deployed across its 11 LGAs, within private and public Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs).

Six corps members get service extension in Gombe state. Photo credit: National Youth Service Corps - NYSC

Source: Facebook

NYSC charges corps members to be disciplined

Imoni, while commending the 445 ex-corps members, urged them to uphold the ideals of the NYSC by being good ambassadors of the Scheme as they commenced the next phase of their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Imoni said:

“A total of 445 Corps members are set to pass out today in Gombe State, out of which three absconded from service and six got extension of service for various offences committed.”

According to her, they should use skills acquired through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme to start up businesses in order to be entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

She further urged the corps members not to despise small beginnings.

Man who passed through difficulties finishes NYSC

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young man celebrated on social media after his NYSC passing out parade.

As soon as he was done, he took to LinkedIn to share his touching story which inspired many of his friends and followers.

According to the man named Ebuka Peter Agbo, he passed through serious challenges while in the tertiary institution.

2023: Yiaga Africa collaborates with OXFAM Nigeria under #RunToWinNG project

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa in a similar collaboration with OXFAM Nigeria under the #RunToWinNG project held a convergence of youths to sensitize them on the values of electoral and political participation recently.

At the event, youths were tasked to use their potential for their gains and participate in the electoral process.

According to Yiaga, the whole idea of the #RunToWin festival was to provide support to younger people to contest and win elections and also inspire younger people to register and vote in the forthcoming election.

Source: Legit.ng