African in major cities across the continent are battling with debilitating high cost of living which erode their incomes

The crisis in Ukraine, high inflation, soaring food prices and currency volatility are affecting standard of living n Africa

The cost of living index ranked major cities affected by the current global inflation and the major African cities are bearing the brunt

High inflation and a high standard of living have recently driven many Africans into poverty with most people on the continent either unemployed or under-employed.

Employees of major companies are reconsidering their work balance to adjust to the current realities of the soaring cost of living while remaining employed on the same remuneration.

African cities with the highest cost of living Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Rent, food, transportation and work-life balance are the major concern for many people living in many African cities.

Companies and employees struggle to strike a balance

Companies struggle to strike a balance between controlling their costs and attracting and retaining talent.

In cities like Lagos, Nigeria, the money required to pay for day-to-day expenses like rent and food vary significantly.

According to Mercer’s Cost of Living Survey, the Ukraine crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation, and currency volatility are affecting the global cost of living.

The Cost of Living Index

Business Insider reports that based on the latest research, Hong Kong tops Mercer’s 2022 Cost of Living City Ranking, followed by Zurich and Geneva, while Ankara closes the ranking at the 227th spot.

On the African continent, Bangui, the Central African Republic, is widely recognised as one of the most expensive cities in the region, followed by Libreville, Gabon, and Victoria, Seychelles.

The list of cities with the highest cost of living

Bangui - CentralAfrican Republic

Libreville - Gabon

Victoria - Seychelles

Djibouti - Djibouti

Kinshasa - The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Lagos - Nigeria

Luanda - Angola

Dakar - Senegal

Abidjan - Côte D'Ivoire

Brazzaville - The Republic Of Congo

Conakry - Guinea Republic

Douala - Cameroon

N'Djamena - Chad

Yaounde - Cameroon

Bamako - Mali

