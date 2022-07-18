In Most African countries, intending entrepreneurs are searching seriously for great business ideas

According to recent research, the Point of Sale (POS) businesses and cooking gas refills make up some of the highest searched businesses

Also, recycling, cleaning, interior designs, and real estate are the most searched business ideas by prospective entrepreneurs

In every economy, small businesses make up their forces around the world. Infrastructure, business climate and culture impact heavily on how successful businesses around thrive.

New research by ZenBusiness said that industries which attract entrepreneurs vary in every country and are affected by factors of infrastructure and ease of doing business.

Interior design tops list of most searched businesses

Business Insider report states that personal services are the most searched-for small business ideas and had a search result of 22.7 per cent in most African countries.

The searches include interior design, which is mostly searched for in Mauritius, cooking refills in South Africa and photography in Namibia.

According to the report, the range of businesses searched for by intending entrepreneurs across Africa is different, from cooking gas refills in South Africa to interior design in Mauritius.

Recycling ideas take centre stage in some African countries

In Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, DRC, Madagascar and Mali, prospective entrepreneurs are searching for recycling business ideas, and it has outnumbered searches for any other type of business.

The global trade body, the World Trade Organisation, said small and medium-sized enterprises make up 45 per cent of the GDP of both developing and developed Africa and 66 per cent of jobs.

The POS business boom in Nigeria

The recent boom of Point of Sale, otherwise known as POS Businesses in Nigeria, have most Nigerians diversifying their sources of income even in cities with robust banking services.

According to research by Legit.ng, operators of the business report that they make between N7,000 to N10,000 daily on income. That is over N700,000 monthly.

The best small business entrepreneurs want to start in Africa.

Nigeria - Point of sale (POS)

Ghana - Real Estate

Kenya - M-Pesa

Tanzania - Clothing

Uganda - Wholesale

Ethiopia - Real Estate

Zimbabwe - Recycling

South Africa - Cooking Gas Refill

Rwanda - Real Estate

Egypt - Import/Export

Morocco - Freight

Senegal - Cleaning

Algeria - Contracting

Libya - Software

Tunisia - Import/Export

Cape Verde - Jewelry

Cote D’Ivoire - Cleaning

Mozambique - Clothing

Zambia - Second-hand Clothing

DR Congo - Construction

