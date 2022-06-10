Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have released their economic agenda for Nigeria

Having successfully won respective primaries they emerged as standard-bearers of APC, and PDP for the upcoming general elections

Some of the economic promises numbers have never been achieved under the present administration of President Muhammdu Buhari

Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidates of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress respectively, have released their economic agendas ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Atiku, who unveiled on Thursday, 9 June what he called ‘The three guiding principles of my economic agenda’, promised to give the private sector a greater role in the economy.

The former vice president said his administration would break government monopoly in all sectors of the economy including infrastructure, according to the Vanguard.

He vowed to allow the market greater leverage in determining the prices, which would aid in eliminating the frequent price distortions in the country, Businessday reports.

He added that his administration would reposition the public sector to focus on its core responsibilities.

Atiku's economic key points

Promised private sector economic leadership

Break government monopoly in all sectors

Market-driven economy, cut-price distortion

Reposition the public sector on core responsibilities

responsible judicious government intervention

Legal framework for rapid economic and social development

Tinubu's economic agenda

For the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu it is a longer economic plan with big projections.

His plan which he titled ‘My Vision for Nigeria’, promised that Nigeria would be transformed into greatness, the pride of Africa, a role model for all black people worldwide, and respected among all other countries.

Tinubu also promised to build an economy that will make the nation’s Gross Development Product grow quicker annually for the next four years while also providing jobs for millions of youths in the country.

He also promised to launch a new national industrial policy focused on special intervention to reinvigorate specific strategic industries.

List of his economic promises

12% GDP growth over 4 years

Power: 15,000MW and 24/7 power supply

New national infrastructure plan

Six new regional economic development agencies

25% budget allocation to education

10% budget allocation for healthcare

New agricultural policy

New commodity exchange board

