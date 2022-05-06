The Nigerian Customs Service of the Zone A Federal Unit A has said it has seized about 12 truckloads of poisonous rice

The Service said about 12 persons have been arrested for the importation of the rice and other contraband items

The Customs Area Controller, Hussein Ejebunu said lab analysis confirmed that the seized rice contains lead and plastic where are not fit for human consumption

The Zone A Federal Unit of Nigeria Customs Service announced it has intercepted and seized about 7,259 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, an equivalent of 12 trucks in April 2022.

According to the Service, 12 suspects have been arrested by the unit in connection with the seizure of different contrabands and other items.

Speaking with journalists at the Unit on Thursday, April 5, 2022, The Customs Area Controller in charge of the unit, Hussein Ejebunu stated that the bags of rice were found not to be fit for human consumption.

Suspects arrested for bad rice importation, others

According to Ejebunu, 12 suspects were arrested in connection with some of the items and for committing various customs offences.

The Punch report said that Ejebunu stated that in accordance with the Nigerian government’s policy which encourages local production of rice against the importation of rice, saying the Unit has seized 7,256 bags of 50kg rice enough to fill 12 truckloads.

Rice contains dangerous elements

He said laboratory analysis confirmed the rice seized previously by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), test parameters which show some contents of lead, a soft heavy toxic plastic metallic element in the tested rice which makes it unfit for human consumption.

Ejebunu warned Nigerians to be mindful of some imported foreign bags of rice, noting that they were not unhealthy for human consumption.

