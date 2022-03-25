These are tough times for governors as oil money from the sales of NNPC has stopped following like before for them to share

Despite rising global oil prices NNPC since the start of 2021 is yet to drop a single Naira into government account for sharing of the 36 states

NNPC's latest Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) report shows it spent N656.68 billion in January and Febuary

For the second time in 2021, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has failed to remit a kobo to the federation account despite the rising international prices of oil.

The federation account is jointly operated by the federal, state and local governments and money received is distributed to all.

According to an FAAC document retrieved from its website, NNPC earned N656.68 billion in revenue in the first two months of 2021. (N383.09 billion in January and N273.592 billion in February.)

Mele Kyari as the Group Managing Director (GMD) Of NNPC.

Source: Twitter

Out of this amount NNPC said it spent N656.682 billion on various projects which includes Gas Infrastructure Development, Frontier Exploration Services, Refinery Rehabilitation, Subsidy among others.

A total of N383.090 billion was spent on the projects in Janaury and another N273.592 billion in February.

Subsidy payment also known as Under-Recovery of PMS/Value Shortfall alone gulped N219.783 billion, while refinery rehabilitation cost N9.11 billion within the two months.

For Frontier Exploration Services and Pipeline Security & Maintenance cost. N8.4bn and N1.1 billion was spent respectively.

Huge pressure on the state LG

Most states depend heavily on FAAC allocations to survive and the second zero remittance the second month of the year could create a big problem.

Already, the Cross River State Government have decried the N34m federal allocation for March despite an oil teproducing state, The Punch reports.

In a statement titled “Cross River gets N34 Million from FAAC for March” the state said:

“This is coming on the heels of a similar abysmal figure of one hundred and seventy one million naira allocation for the month of February, 2022. Financial analysts believe that it is nothing short of a miracle that the state has not ground to a halt.”

Similarly, the Kwara State Government has also complained about the amount received for march despite the improvement in February.

In a statement from the state Ministry of Finance quoted the Press Secretary, Babatunde Abdulrasheed saying:

"March allocation showed an improvement over what was received by the state in February, however that the figure showed a downward trend on the expected revenue for both the state government and the 16 local government councils in the state."

"The local government councils were forced to source for extra funds to pay full monthly salary to their workers."

