South Africa is now limiting the number of foreigners that can be employed by South African businesses

A new law being proposed by the country will affect Nigerians and other nationals seeking jobs in that country

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa is caused by locals thinking that foreigners have taken their jobs

South Africa has limited employment opportunities available to Nigerians and other nationals of other countries due to the high unemployment rate in the country.

A Bloomberg report said Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs minister for South Africa said law is in its final stage that will limit the number of foreigners that businesses owned by South Africans can employ.

Aaron. South Africa Home Affairs minister

Source: UGC

According to the minister, three other pieces of legislation dealing with immigration and refugees are also being reviewed.

Before now, the minister said, there were no laws that dictate to South Africans the number of foreigners or nationalities businesses can hire.

What the minister is saying

The minister said before now, there has been no law that dictates to South Africans the nationality of persons to hire.

“If you are a South African business person who opens a restaurant or a factory, there is no law that tells you what to do, you can bring 100% foreign nationals or 100% South Africans,” Mr Motsoaledi said. We are saying there is an issue with unemployment and the absence of those quotas,” he added.

According to the Minister who said the new quota laws have been several years in the making, it was as a result of the surging number of employed persons in South Africa that necessitated the speedy processing of the law.

A former Mayor in Johannesburg, Herman Mashbaba had always demanded that undocumented immigrants be deported.

Reason for Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals

Outspoken populist, Julius Malema, in January attempted to coerce owners of restaurants in Johannesburg to employ only South Africans other than foreigners.

South Africa, for many years, has been under the grip of xenophobic attacks caused by the high unemployment rate. The South African accuse foreigners, especially Nigerians of taking their jobs.

