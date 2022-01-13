The suspension of Twitter came as a big blow for many who rely heavily on the micro blogging site for business

The ban which lasted for 222 days approximately seven months have been calculated to have resulted to an economic lost of N546bn

According to a netblock calculation the economic loss recorded during the period twitter stayed ban is the second highest in the world

Nigeria in the last seven months twitter stayed ban lost NN546.5billion a calculation based on the NetBlocks Cost of Shutdown Tool the Guardian reports.

According to the tool, it costs Nigeria’s economy N103.17million (about $250,600) every hour to ban Twitter.

The Nigeria's government announced the suspension of twitter on Saturday June 5, 2021, the ban stayed for 222 days, which is 5328 hours before it was lifted on Thursday, 12 January 2022.

President Buhari first announced the suspension of twitter ban on his October 1, 2021 speech. Credit: statehouse

Losses suffered by countries from an internet shutdown

The longevity of the Twitter ban means Nigeria was second only to Myanmar when it comes to economic losses suffered by countries from an internet shutdown.

Estimates using Netblock data, a report by Top10VPN estimates that in 2021, Myanmar which is currently under a military rule lost $2.8 billion in 2021 the highest financial cost from internet shutdown.

This is followed by Nigeria’s $1.5 billion while India is ranked third with $582.8 million.

Ethiopia ($164.5m), and Sudan ($157.4m) complete the top five list.

The other countries in top 10

Uganda $109.7M

Bangladesh $49.7M

Burkina Faso. $35.9M

Cuba $33.1M

Syria $28.7M

Twitter finally meets FG's conditions

