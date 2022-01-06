One of the major problems with infrastructure in Nigeria is that many of the projects initiated by governments are abandoned either by their successors or by themselves.

Some of these projects are worth billions of naira and could have added real value to the economic growth of the country

There are no fewer than 10 projects in the country, that was greeted with fanfare when they were announced for development

Nigeria has a large number of uncompleted projects embarked by different governments(state, federal) over the last 40 years.

The Punch newspaper reports that Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors said the total abandon projects in Nigeria are about 56,000.

Among the abandon projects 10 are regarded as massive at an estimated cost of N12 trillion as of August 2021.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has assured Nigeria Air will be launched in 2022 Credit: presidency

The list of 10 abandon projects over the years

Nigerian Airways

Once Nigerian pride, Nigeria Airways which started as West African Airways Corporation Nigeria in 1958 with Nigeria as majority owner is now a forgotten projects after accumulating heavy debts.

In 2019, the administration of President Mohammed Buhari announced plans to revive the Nigeria airways. It was even rebranded to Nigerian Air.

A Danish consulting firm was awarded the contract to redesign the Nigerian Air logo at a cost of $1 million, Yet nothing.

Ajaokuta Steel project

The Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Kogi State was envisaged to serve as the bedrock of Nigeria’s industrialisation.

The steel complex had reportedly reached 98 per cent completion as far back as 1994 but no steel was produced after it was abandoned. The federal government has spent over $8bn on the project which was supposed to cost $650m.

However, the project is still uncompleted to date.

Federal Secretariat Ikoyi

Formerly the Federal Secretariat Complex when Lagos was the capital of Nigeria.

It is a massive 15-storey edifice that constituted a landmark property on a prime location in Lagos State. The masterpiece is now home to touts and miscreants in the area.

Suleja International Hotel

A project surrounded by myths. Initially conceived by the Niger state government as a five-star hotel, and also a tourist centre because of its strategic location to Zuma Rock.

After over 39 years the structures erected in the early days is rotting away as government trade blame.

Bayelsa Tower Hotel

The 18-storey five-star Tower Hotel project was code-named ‘Tower of controversies’ as it has remained a subject of controversy in Bayelsa State.

The project was initiated by the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha to be a serve as a destination for tourists and people from all walks of life in Nigeria. However, after six governors and billions of naira spent, the project is nowhere near completion.

Millennium Tower

The Millennium Tower and Cultural Centre project is one of a number of projects in the Central District of Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja. At 170 metres (560 ft), it is the tallest artificial structure in Abuja.

The tower was designed by Manfredi Nicoletti and is part of the Nigeria National Complex which also includes the Nigerian Cultural Centre, an eight-storey, low-rise, pyramid-shaped Cultural Centre.

Construction for the tower started in 2006 and was topped out in 2014 whilst the cultural centre is still under construction.

Minna 5 star Hotel

The abandoned project dates back to 2009 when the Niger State Government conceived the idea to build a five-star hotel. A total of N500 million has been spent on the project and it still needs N19.6b to get it completed

ROC International hotel

Inititated by the Plateau State Government, the history of the project dates back to 1981. The vision of the project was to build a luxurious five-star hotel destination sought by investors and tourists.

Roc hotel , located at Shere hills in Jos North Local government of Plateau state seat on 29 hectares of Land.

The 318 room project on completion, would have presidential suites, luxury suites, executive suites, specialty restaurants, casi standard Olympic size swimming pool, golf course, cinema, helipad, horse stable, and many other luxurious facilities.

The project is actually planned to be completed in 2011, in time for the capital’s 20th birthday, and promises to be much more exciting than some socks, a gift voucher, and a cake.

It’s been close to 4 decades and the project is nowhere near completion.

Plateau Olympic Stadium

The project was conceived to be a standard stadium that would compete with any other stadium in the country and even on the continent. The stadium was supposed to be one of a kind when its foundation was laid in 1988. However, 32 years down the line, the stadium is still yet to host its first tournament.

A total of N7 billion has been spent on the structure from 1988 to 2014 and it still needs N4 billion to get it completed.

Rivers Moonrail project

The Idea for the moonrail project was conceived by Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of the state. The project was designed to ease transportation problems within the state. The moonrail project was designed to cover 12km at a total cost of N50 billion but the project got abandoned at 2.6km

