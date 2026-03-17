Nigeria’s capital market is set to adopt a T+1 settlement cycle from May 29, 2026

The transition will help trade completion time to one business day a good news for investors

Expert Gilbert Ayoola explained to Legit.ng that the reform will boost liquidity and strengthen investors' confidence

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has announced that Nigeria’s capital market will transition to a T+1 settlement cycle from May 29, 2026.

The move is part of efforts to improve efficiency and align with global standards.

Nigeria to adopt T+1 settlement cycle from May 29 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

T+1 settlement cycle

The new framework comes about six months after the country’s central depository, clearing, and settlement agent migrated from a T+3 to a T+2 settlement cycle on November 28, 2025.

In a notice, CSCS said the transition marks the next phase in the development of Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure.

It explained that the transition will shorten the settlement period for trades, allowing transactions to be completed one business day after execution, instead of the current two-day cycle.

T+1 settlement cycle is also expected to enhance post-trade efficiency, reduce settlement risks, and accelerate the movement of securities and funds across the market.

According to the company, trades executed on Thursday, May 28, the final trading day under the T+2 cycle, and those executed on Friday, May 29, the first trading day under T+1, will both settle on Monday, June 1.

CSCS noted that the transition would require coordinated readiness across all market participants, including exchanges, brokers, custodians, registrars, settlement banks, and institutional investors.

The company said:

“Industry-wide engagements and technical readiness initiatives are ongoing to ensure a seamless transition."

Stakeholders to align their systems and workflows with the new framework.

Expert insight on T+1

Speaking to Legit.ng on the new development, Gilbert Ayoola, lead adviser, capital market advocacy educator, and General Secretary of the Ibadan Zone Shareholders' Association, said the transition represents a major step in modernising Nigeria’s post-trade infrastructure.

He noted that while the shift to T+1 may appear technical, it is a strategic upgrade aimed at improving efficiency, resilience, and global competitiveness.

He said:

“A T+1 settlement cycle means trades are completed one business day after execution, compressing timelines across trade confirmation, clearing, and settlement processes."

According to Ayoola, the shorter cycle will reduce counterparty risk, speed up liquidity movement, and improve capital efficiency across the financial system.

He added that the reform would enable investors to access funds faster, allowing quicker portfolio adjustments and reinvestment opportunities, while also reducing settlement exposure for brokers.

Custodians, registrars, and settlement banks are also expected to benefit from improved processes, including faster trade matching, more efficient securities transfers, and better liquidity management.

Gilbert Ayoola says investors to access funds faster under new T+1 settlement framework. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Ayoola said the transition aligns Nigeria with global market standards, making the country more attractive to international investors who prioritise efficient and predictable settlement systems.

He, however, stressed that the new framework would require stronger operational discipline, enhanced automation, and improved risk management across the market.

He stated:

“Ultimately, the transition to T+1 is a forward-looking reform that underscores Nigeria’s commitment to building a more efficient, transparent, and globally integrated capital market.

"While the shift requires significant coordination among brokers, custodians, registrars, settlement banks, and investors, it also catalyses much-needed improvements in automation, operational discipline, and risk management.

"As the 29 May 2026 implementation date approaches, market participants will need to prioritise readiness across technology systems, operational workflows, and liquidity arrangements.

"When successfully executed, the T+1 framework will mark a structural advancement in Nigeria’s market infrastructure, accelerating settlement efficiency, strengthening investor protection, and reinforcing the long-term resilience of the Nigerian capital market."

Stock market performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian stock market closed positively for the first trading day of the week on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Data showed that investor optimism and renewed participation fueled the rally, with total trading volume rising to 948.1 million shares from 590.8 million in the previous session.

Equity market capitalisation increased by N3 trillion to N129.3 trillion, reflecting strong market confidence.

Source: Legit.ng