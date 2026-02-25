Ojaja Pan Africa redeems ₦9.2 billion from Nigeria's debt market, showcasing financial strength amid high borrowing costs

The repayment, sourced from internal funds, underscores the company's strategic financial planning and investor confidence

Ojaja Pan Africa’s diverse portfolio promotes local production, job creation, and youth empowerment across various sectors

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Ojaja Pan Africa Limited, the investment conglomerate linked to the Ooni of Ife, has fully redeemed ₦9.2 billion raised from Nigeria’s regulated public debt market, reinforcing its financial strength at a time when borrowing costs remain steep.

The company, chaired by Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, completed the repayment of its inaugural Commercial Paper (CP) issuance under a ₦10 billion programme registered on the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Ooni's Ojaja Pan Africa redeems SEC-backed commercial paper. Credit: Novatis

Source: Instagram

The exercise was conducted in line with regulatory oversight by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Full redemption across both series

Ojaja Pan Africa repaid ₦2.15 billion under Series 1, which matured in November 2025, and ₦6.91 billion under Series 2, which matured in February 2026. The obligations were settled entirely from internally generated funds.

The successful redemption comes amid Nigeria’s tight monetary environment, with the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Rate hovering around 27 per cent.

At such levels, short-term borrowing has become significantly more expensive, placing pressure on corporate balance sheets.

Speaking on the development, Acting Managing Director Dr. Ayobami Oyedare described the repayment as proof of the company’s prudent financial planning and liquidity strength.

He noted that clearing both maturities in full validates the confidence placed in the company by investors and positions it to deploy the remaining headroom under its ₦10 billion programme toward expansion across Africa.

Advisers hail seamless execution

The issuance and redemption were arranged by Comercio Partners Capital Limited, which served as Lead Financial Adviser and Arranger.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Osho described the transaction as a milestone, noting that the company delivered on its obligations despite the pressures of Nigeria’s current economic tightening cycle.

According to him, the outcome underscores Ojaja Pan Africa’s operational discipline and balance sheet integrity.

Beyond debt markets: A broader economic vision

The repayment marks another chapter in the expanding business footprint of the Ooni, who also serves as Chairman and Group Chief Executive of Ojaja Pan Africa.

Over the past two decades, the group has built a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, agriculture, manufacturing, education, tourism and retail.

Its projects are positioned around import substitution, job creation and value-chain development.

In February 2026, the monarch signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, further cementing his role in promoting Nigeria’s cultural and tourism assets.

The partnership aims to strengthen heritage infrastructure and attract private capital into the tourism ecosystem.

Push for local production

Among the group’s consumer-facing ventures is OJAJA Soft Drinks, a beverage brand made from locally sourced ingredients including kola nut, ginger and citrus blends.

The initiative is designed to reduce dependence on imports while supporting farmers and young entrepreneurs within the supply chain.

In agriculture, the Ooni has championed youth participation through cocoa development initiatives.

Through seedling distribution and grower schemes launched several years ago, thousands of young farmers have been encouraged to expand cultivation and focus on local processing rather than exporting raw beans.

The approach seeks to retain more value within Nigeria, generate employment and conserve foreign exchange.

Retail and infrastructure expansion

Ojaja Pan Africa has also made a mark in commercial real estate. Ojaja Mall in Lekki, Lagos, stands as one of the group’s flagship projects.

The technology-driven retail and entertainment hub integrates shopping, cinema, office spaces and small business support facilities, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Through its business interests and philanthropic platforms, including the House of Oduduwa Foundation, the Ooni has consistently promoted youth empowerment and enterprise development.

Strengthening market confidence

At a time when Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment remains challenging, Ojaja Pan Africa’s full redemption of its ₦9.2 billion commercial paper sends a clear message to the debt capital market: disciplined financial management and strategic diversification can still deliver stability.

Ooni's firm commits to rewarding investors as it repays debt. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

For investors navigating high rates and tightening liquidity, the development reinforces confidence in structured, well-governed issuances within Nigeria’s regulated debt market.

