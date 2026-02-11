Nigeria ranked as the second-largest investment banking market in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2025

Investment banking fees in Nigeria rose to $97.9 million, up 8% compared to 2023

Equity issuance in Nigeria declined by 27% to $690.9 million despite a regional surge

Nigeria retained its position as the second-largest investment banking market in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2025, according to the Sub-Saharan Africa Investment Banking Review Full Year 2025 published by LSEG Data & Analytics.

Nigeria ranked as the second-largest investment banking market in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2025. Photo: grebeshkovmax, Trevor Williams

Source: Getty Images

The report showed that Nigeria recorded growth in overall fee revenue during the year, although performance across segments was mixed, with strong activity in debt markets and weaker outcomes in mergers and equity deals.

Nigeria ranks behind South Africa in fee generation

LSEG estimated that $503.9 million in investment banking fees were generated across Sub-Saharan Africa in 2025, representing a 13.1% increase from the previous year.

South Africa accounted for 51.5% of the total fees, followed by Nigeria with 19.4% and the Ivory Coast with 6.9%.

Investment banking fees in Nigeria reached $97.9 million, marking an 8% increase compared to 2023. The report noted that this performance placed Nigeria among the top three fee-generating markets in the region, alongside South Africa and Ivory Coast.

Equity issuance declines despite regional surge

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, equity and equity-related issuance totalled $5.5 billion in 2025, a 58% increase from 2024 and the highest level recorded in eight years, according to LSEG.

However, Nigeria experienced a slowdown in equity issuance. Proceeds from equity deals in the country stood at $690.9 million, representing a 27% decline from the previous year.

Despite the drop, Nigerian companies featured in some of the region’s largest transactions. Presco Plc completed a $163.7 million follow-on offering in December, while United Bank for Africa Plc executed two follow-on offerings in April and September 2025, raising a combined total of over $255 million.

M&A deal value drops sharply

The report also showed a significant contraction in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving Nigerian entities.

While total announced M&A transactions across Sub-Saharan Africa reached $37.2 billion in 2025 — a 0.8% increase year-on-year — the value of deals involving Nigeria fell by 76% to $1.3 billion.

Despite the steep decline in deal value, Nigeria remained the fourth most targeted country for M&A activity in the region. Consumer Staples and Energy & Power were identified as the leading sectors driving regional deal activity.

Nigerian firms gain ground in regional rankings

A key highlight of the year was the improved performance of local Nigerian financial institutions in regional league tables.

United Capital Plc ranked 10th in the regional Equity Capital Markets bookrunner table, recording $84.3 million in proceeds, a 678% increase compared to 2024.

Nigerian firms such as United Capital Plc and CardinalStone Partners improved their positions in regional league tables. Photo: ultramarine5.

Source: Getty Images

CardinalStone Partners Ltd also made the regional leaderboard, finishing 11th for the year. The rankings were led by global investment banking firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The report underscores Nigeria’s continued importance in the West African financial ecosystem, even as activity levels varied across key segments in 2025.

