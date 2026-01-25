The equities market closed the week lower, with the All-Share Index and market capitalisation declining

Financial Services stocks dominated trading activity, while select Oil & Gas, Growth, and Commodity indices recorded gains.

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, SCOA Nigeria Plc, and NCR Nigeria Plc topped the gainers

The Nigerian Exchange ended the week on a bearish note as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation depreciated by 0.39% and 0.37% to close at 165,512.18 points and N105.959 trillion respectively.

All other indices closed lower during the week, except the NGX Oil & Gas, NGX Lotus II, NGX Growth, and NGX Commodity indices, which recorded gains of 1.36%, 0.37%, 6.27%, and 0.79% respectively.

Investors on the floor of the Exchange traded a total turnover of 3.748 billion shares valued at N99.865 billion in 237,179 deals during the week. This represents a decline compared with the previous week’s 4.607 billion shares worth N130.636 billion exchanged in 263,439 deals.

How the market performed

The Financial Services industry led market activity by volume, with 1.742 billion shares valued at N44.893 billion traded in 90,589 deals. This accounted for 46.49% of total equity turnover volume and 44.95% of total value.

The Services industry followed, recording 707.617 million shares worth N4.379 billion traded in 18,322 deals. The ICT industry ranked third, with a turnover of 303.216 million shares valued at N5.932 billion in 24,107 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume—Secure Electronic Technology Plc, Tantalizers Plc, and Access Holdings Plc—accounted for a combined turnover of 734.086 million shares worth N5.720 billion in 15,726 deals. This represented 19.59% of total market volume and 5.73% of total market value.

Market breadth

Market breadth weakened during the week, as 58 equities recorded price appreciation, lower than the 80 equities recorded in the previous week.

Forty equities depreciated in price, higher than 17 recorded in the previous week, while 50 equities closed unchanged, the same number as the previous week.

Gainers and losers

Top 10 Price Gainers

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc: +60.09%

SCOA Nigeria Plc: +59.73%

NCR Nigeria Plc: +46.36%

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: +44.75%

Daar Communications Plc: +41.67%

RT Briscoe Plc: +40.71%

UH Real Estate Investment Trust: +37.61%

Learn Africa Plc: +34.62%

Tripple Gee & Company Plc: +33.21%

Morison Industries Plc: +32.86%

Top 10 Price Decliners

Eterna Plc: -11.92%

Secure Electronic Technology Plc: -10.19%

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc: -9.95%

Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc: -9.95%

UPDC Plc: -8.06%

Coronation Insurance Plc: -8.06%

Nigerian Breweries Plc: -7.78%

Transnational Corporation Plc: -7.24%

International Breweries Plc: -7.02%

Guinea Insurance Plc: -6.72%

