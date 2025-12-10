Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigerian Exchange Ends Wednesday Slightly Lower as ASI Dips 0.05%, Investors Lose N34 Billion
Capital Market

Nigerian Exchange Ends Wednesday Slightly Lower as ASI Dips 0.05%, Investors Lose N34 Billion

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The Nigerian Exchange closed Wednesday marginally lower as investors took profits in major stocks,
  • Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc, Prestige Assurance Plc, Mercury Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc led the gainers’ table.
  • The top decliners were Chams Plc, Hammondcall Plc, United African Company of Nigeria Plc, Lotus Halogen Plc, and Sunu Assurance Plc

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Exchange ended Wednesday, December 10 trading session marginally lower, as profit-taking in major stocks weighed on market performance.

Data showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.05% intraday, closing at 146,862.00 points from 146,940.29 points on Tuesday.

NGX ends Wednesday in the red as ASI slips 0.05 per cent
Investors lose N34bn as equities close slightly bearish Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Market sentiment remained broadly balanced, with 24 gainers recorded against 23 decliners.

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc led the gainers’ chart, rising by 10.00%, while Chams Plc was the top decliner, falling by 10.00%.

Investors’ wealth declined by N33.81 billion, with market capitalization settling at N93.62 trillion. The year-to-date (YTD) return eased to 42.69%, while Mercury Plc traded above its 52-week high at N34.90.

Top 5 gainers

  • Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc rose by N0.23, moving from N2.30 to N2.53 per share, representing a 10.00% gain.
  • Prestige Assurance Plc gained N0.14, increasing from N1.49 to N1.63 per share, or 9.40%.
  • Mercury Plc advanced by N2.50, rising from N32.40 to N34.90 per share, up 7.72%.
  • Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc increased by N0.85, from N11.65 to N12.50 per share, representing a 7.30% gain.
  • Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc added N0.28, moving from N4.02 to N4.30 per share, up 6.97%.

Top 5 decliners

  • Chams Plc fell by N0.34, from N3.40 to N3.06 per share, a 10.00% loss.
  • Hammondcall Plc dropped N0.39, declining from N4.39 to N4.00 per share, down 8.88%.
  • United African Company of Nigeria Plc lost N7.20, falling from N88.00 to N80.80 per share, down 8.18%.
  • Lotus Halogen Plc declined by N6.30, moving from N88.30 to N82.00 per share, down 7.13%.
  • Sunu Assurance Plc shed N0.30, falling from N4.30 to N4.00 per share, down 6.98%.
Equities market extends previous session’s decline
Investors lose N34bn as equities close slightly bearish Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Top 5 trades by volume

  • CUTIX Plc recorded 122,914,049 shares, valued at N369,083,682.96.
  • First City Monument Bank Plc exchanged 80,668,310 shares, valued at N879,252,351.95.
  • Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc traded 71,175,986 shares, worth N286,398,982.52.
  • Fidelity Bank Plc saw 63,839,289 shares exchanged, valued at N1,212,854,280.70.
  • Tantalizers Plc traded 57,836,536 shares, worth N136,451,335.94.

FX markets gap reduces to just N10

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the disparity between the official and parallel markets drifted further, as the naira maintained its gains in all FX markets.

The naira exchange rate gap fell sharply as the local currency surged against the dollar.

The dollar rate declined on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, as the market expected the US Federal Reserve to reduce rates after a disappointing job report.

