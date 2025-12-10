The Nigerian Exchange closed Wednesday marginally lower as investors took profits in major stocks,

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc, Prestige Assurance Plc, Mercury Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc led the gainers’ table.

The top decliners were Chams Plc, Hammondcall Plc, United African Company of Nigeria Plc, Lotus Halogen Plc, and Sunu Assurance Plc

The Nigerian Exchange ended Wednesday, December 10 trading session marginally lower, as profit-taking in major stocks weighed on market performance.

Data showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.05% intraday, closing at 146,862.00 points from 146,940.29 points on Tuesday.

Market sentiment remained broadly balanced, with 24 gainers recorded against 23 decliners.

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc led the gainers’ chart, rising by 10.00%, while Chams Plc was the top decliner, falling by 10.00%.

Investors’ wealth declined by N33.81 billion, with market capitalization settling at N93.62 trillion. The year-to-date (YTD) return eased to 42.69%, while Mercury Plc traded above its 52-week high at N34.90.

Top 5 gainers

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc rose by N0.23, moving from N2.30 to N2.53 per share, representing a 10.00% gain.

Prestige Assurance Plc gained N0.14, increasing from N1.49 to N1.63 per share, or 9.40%.

Mercury Plc advanced by N2.50, rising from N32.40 to N34.90 per share, up 7.72%.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc increased by N0.85, from N11.65 to N12.50 per share, representing a 7.30% gain.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc added N0.28, moving from N4.02 to N4.30 per share, up 6.97%.

Top 5 decliners

Chams Plc fell by N0.34, from N3.40 to N3.06 per share, a 10.00% loss.

Hammondcall Plc dropped N0.39, declining from N4.39 to N4.00 per share, down 8.88%.

United African Company of Nigeria Plc lost N7.20, falling from N88.00 to N80.80 per share, down 8.18%.

Lotus Halogen Plc declined by N6.30, moving from N88.30 to N82.00 per share, down 7.13%.

Sunu Assurance Plc shed N0.30, falling from N4.30 to N4.00 per share, down 6.98%.

Top 5 trades by volume

CUTIX Plc recorded 122,914,049 shares, valued at N369,083,682.96.

First City Monument Bank Plc exchanged 80,668,310 shares, valued at N879,252,351.95.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc traded 71,175,986 shares, worth N286,398,982.52.

Fidelity Bank Plc saw 63,839,289 shares exchanged, valued at N1,212,854,280.70.

Tantalizers Plc traded 57,836,536 shares, worth N136,451,335.94.

