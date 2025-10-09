The Nigerian Exchange sustained its positive performance on Thursday as investors continued to buy into blue-chip stocks

Eunisell Interlinked Plc, Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, and Lotus Halal Equity Exchange Traded Fund led the gainers’ table

The losers’ table included Federal Government of Nigeria Sukuk 2031 Series IV, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed on Thursday, October 9, on a positive note, gaining 0.33% amid strong interest in key stocks.

At the close of trading on Thursday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 146,203.40 points, compared to 145,719.09 points recorded in the previous session.

Stock market continue maintains upward momentum. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Market capitalisation also increased by N307.98 billion to N92.80 trillion, compared to N92.49 trillion in the previous session.

Sectoral performance of the stock market in one day

The Industrial Goods and Consumer Goods sectors were the major drivers of the market’s performance, supported by gains in Dangote Cement Plc, Mecure Industries Plc, and Nigerian Breweries Plc.

In contrast, some banking and insurance stocks recorded mild declines as investors took profit in those segments.

Here is a snapshot of the market on Thursday

A total of 346.99 million shares were exchanged in 24,691 deals, valued at N27.43 billion.

Top 5 gainers:

Eunisell Interlinked Plc rose by N4.00, increasing from N40.00 to N44.00 per share (+10.00%).

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc gained N0.63, moving from N6.30 to N6.93 per share (+10.00%).

Lotus Halal Equity Exchange Traded Fund advanced by N10.35, from N103.51 to N113.86 per share (+10.00%).

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc appreciated by N0.52, climbing from N5.25 to N5.77 per share (+9.90%).

International Maritime Group Plc increased by N3.00, rising from N32.95 to N35.95 per share (+9.10%).

Investors makes more money and Nigerian stock market rises. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Top 5 decliners:

Federal Government of Nigeria Sukuk 2031 Series IV dropped by N33.99, falling from N118.99 to N85.00 per unit (-28.57%).

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc declined by N0.40, decreasing from N6.00 to N5.60 per share (-6.67%).

Tantalizers Plc fell by N0.08, dropping from N2.39 to N2.31 per share (-3.35%).

Fidelity Bank Plc lost N0.50, moving from N21.00 to N20.50 per share (-2.38%).

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc shed N0.85, down from N39.00 to N38.15 per share (-2.18%).

Top 5 trades by volume:

Fidelity Bank Plc recorded 42,012,036 shares valued at N861.54 million.

Dangote Cement Plc saw 20,923,983 shares exchanged, amounting to N11.00 billion.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc registered 19,822,302 shares worth N162.93 million.

Jaiz Bank Plc traded 19,487,134 shares, valued at N85.27 million.

Chams Holding Company Plc posted 17,690,302 shares, worth N76.98 million.

Top performing banking stocks in 2025

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian stock market is having one of its best performances yet in recent history.

For 21 consecutive trading days, the NGX has posted positive performance. In July alone, over N12 trillion in additional market capitalisation was recorded.

The banking sector has played a significant role in this strong performance, delivering robust returns in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng