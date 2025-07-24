The Nigerian stock market has recorded a positive performance, helping investors grow their investments by N67 billion.

Academy Press, TIP, Ikeja Hotel, Enamelware, and Nahco were among the companies that led the latest upward movement

In 26,931 deals, investors exchanged 681,240,677 shares worth N17.017 billion in trading on Wednesday

Nigeria’s equities market extended its bullish run on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, with the All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 0.08% to record a third consecutive day of positive performance.

Though modest, the market closed in the green after early-session profit-taking on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index increased from 132,451.73 points to 132,557.43 points.

The market capitalisation also appreciated, rising from N83.789 trillion to N83.856 trillion.

The continued rally added N67 billion to the market’s value.

How did the stock market perform?

The post-MPC meeting environment continues to shape sentiment, as investors reposition amid ongoing foreign exchange (FX) reforms, moderating fixed income yields, the anticipated recapitalisation of banks, and expectations of interim dividends from regular market players.

On Wednesday, trading volume remained strong.

In 26,931 deals, investors exchanged 681,240,677 shares valued at N17.017 billion. Actively traded stocks included Access Holdings, Ellah Lakes, Japaul Gold, Royal Exchange, and Universal Insurance.

Academy Press led the gainers table, with investors taking positions ahead of its proposed dividend and bonus share announcement.

The stock rose from a day-open low of N7.00 to close at N7.70, gaining 70 kobo or 10%.

Top gainers on the day included:

TIP: Rose from N12.13 to N13.34, adding N1.21 or 9.98%

Ikeja Hotel: Climbed from N19.10 to N21.00, gaining N1.90 or 9.95%

Enamelware: Advanced from N22.35 to N24.55, up by N2.20 or 9.84%

NACHCO : Jumped from N106.70 to N117.00, rising N10.30 or 9.65%

Analysts share their opinion on market performanc

Analysts at Lagos-based Vetiva Research, in a post-trading note dated July 22, warned that momentum was becoming concentrated in a few large-cap names, particularly in the industrial and consumer goods sectors, potentially leading to short-term fatigue.

Vetiva Research noted:

“With banks largely muted and oil & gas under pressure, investors may begin rotating into underperforming sectors like insurance or select mid-cap names,” Vetiva stated.

“Holding above the 132,000 points mark will be key to maintaining market confidence heading into mid-week.”

On the market outlook, Afrinvest Limited said:

“We expect a bullish outing on the bourse on the back of improved investor sentiment.”

