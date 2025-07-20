The Nigerian Exchange ended the week on a strong note as investors continue to anticipate half-year earnings

In the last trading day of the week, NCR Nigeria Plc, Learn Africa Plc, BUA Cement Plc and UPDC Plc led the gainers table

The losers' table includes Red Star Express Plc, First Bank Holdings Plc, Sterling Financial Holdings and Academy Press Plc

Nigeria’s equities market surged by N3.44 trillion or 4.31% in the trading week ended Friday, July 18, 2025, as investors poured more funds into industrial, banking, and consumer goods stocks.

The rally came despite declines in the insurance and oil & gas sectors.

Key takeaways for the week

The NGX All-Share Index rose from 126,149.59 to 131,585.21 points, while market capitalisation increased from N79.803 trillion to N83.241 trillion.

The NGX Industrial Index led sectoral performance with a 19.17% gain, followed by the Banking Index (+5.36%) and Consumer Goods Index (+1.34%), while the Insurance and Oil & Gas indices fell by 3.65% and 0.76%, respectively.

Investors responded to expectations of a possible rate cut at the upcoming MPC meeting, easing inflation, FX market stability, and half-year earnings anticipation.

Here is a snapshot of the market on Friday

On Friday, a total of 1.73 billion shares were exchanged in 15,927 deals, valued at N43.39 billion.

Top 5 gainers:

NCR Plc rose by N0.60, increasing from N6.00 to N6.60 per share (+10.00%).

Learn Africa Plc gained N0.57, moving from N5.70 to N6.27 per share (+10.00%).

UPDC Plc appreciated by N0.44, climbing from N4.40 to N4.84 per share (+10.00%).

BUA Cement Plc advanced by N11.20, rising from N112.20 to N123.40 per share (+9.98%).

Ellah Lakes Plc added N0.98, up from N9.82 to N10.80 per share (+9.98%).

Top 5 decliners:

Red Star Express Plc dropped by N1.43, falling from N14.35 to N12.92 per share (-9.97%).

Union Dicon Salt Plc declined by N1.15, decreasing from N11.95 to N10.80 per share (-9.62%).

Academy Press Plc lost N0.50, moving from N7.50 to N7.00 per share (-6.67%).

Sterling Financial Holdings Plc fell by N0.28, dropping from N6.45 to N6.17 per share (-4.34%).

First Bank Holdings Plc shed N1.45, down from N35.40 to N33.95 per share (-4.10%).

Top 5 trades by volume:

FCMB Group Plc recorded 1,309,703,951 shares valued at N12.63 billion.

Fidelity Bank Plc saw 1,151,332,573 shares exchanged, amounting to N23.04 billion.

Access Holdings Plc registered 113,804,294 shares worth N3.07 billion.

Chams Plc traded 92,621,348 shares valued at N293.87 million.

Zenith Bank Plc posted 50,704,817 shares, with a total value of N3.66 billion.

