The Nigerian stock market recorded another positive performance, helping investors grow the value of their investments

The latest upward movement was led by University Press, Learn Africa, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, and Honeywell Flour Mills

In 14,870 deals, investors exchanged 531,287,255 shares worth N19.808 billion in trading on Wednesday

Nigeria’s equities market recorded another positive performance on Wednesday, May 28, as investors booked a N187 billion gain.

Data from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 0.27% to close at 111,902.61 points, up from the previous day’s 111,606.22 points.

While the market capitalisation also rose to N70.564 trillion, marking an increase from N70.377 trillion.

Investors showed interest in Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM), which emerged as the top gainer for the day.

Snapshot of the market on Wednesday

Here are the winners and losers for the day.

Top 5 gainers:

University Press Plc (UPL) rose by N0.51, increasing from N5.10 to N5.61 per share (+10.00%).

Learn Africa Plc gained N0.41, moving from N4.10 to N4.51 per share (+10.00%).

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc (NNFM) appreciated by N11.85, climbing from N118.70 to N130.55 per share (+9.98%).

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (HONYFLOUR) advanced by N1.90, rising from N19.10 to N21.00 per share (+9.95%).

Omatek Ventures Plc (OMATEK) added N0.07, up from N0.71 to N0.78 per share (+9.86%).

Top 5 decliners:

Academy Press Plc (ACADEMY) declined by N0.45, dropping from N4.50 to N4.05 per share (-10.00%)

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (ABBEYBDS) fell by N0.76, down from N7.63 to N6.87 per share (-9.96%).

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SKYAVN) shed N6.60, decreasing from N66.40 to N59.80 per share (-9.94%).

Nigerian Enamelware Plc (ENAMELWA) lost N2.50, moving from N25.30 to N22.80 per share (-9.88%)

Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc (MULTIVERSE) dropped by N0.85, falling from N8.90 to N8.05 per share (-9.55%).

Top 5 trades by Volume:

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc (JAPAULGOLD) recorded 58,904,976 shares valued at N117,193,646.83.

Fidelity Bank Plc (FIDELITYBK) saw 48,221,173 shares exchanged, amounting to N883,584,007.65

Custodian Investment Plc (CUSTODIAN) registered 37,479,422 shares worth N756,000,553.00.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) posted 29,513,060 shares, with a total value of N2,054,423,011.20.

FCMB Group Plc (FCMB) traded 22,772,961 shares valued at N226,663,583.10.

NGX delists Flour Mills of Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has delisted Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc's entire issued share capital, removing it from the exchange's official list of stocks.

The NGX informed investors and members of the public about this delisting in its weekly market report.

A statement in the report confirms the delisting.

