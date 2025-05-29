The naira has once again depreciated against the United States dollar and other currencies in the official market

There was also poor performance of the naira in the parallel market against the dollar, pound, and euro

The CBN injected funds, and it is expected that the naira is likely to stay stable in the short term, as global pressure remains contained

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The value of the naira depreciated once again against the United States dollar on Wednesday, May 28, closing at N1,592 per dollar.

This latest decline marks three consecutive days of poor performance in the official market.

Naira exchange rate falls against US dollar Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Wednesday's closing rate is a 0.12% or N2 fall for the naira when compared to the previous exchange rate of N1,590.

During trading on Wednesday, the dollar was sold as high as N1,595 and the lowest rate quoted was N1,589.5. The simple average rate is N1,591.

Naira against pound, euro

The Nigerian currency tumbled against the Pound Sterling in the same market segment on Wednesday, depreciating by N3.29 to close at N2,145.28/£1, compared to N2,141.99/£1 on Tuesday.

It also lost N4.15 against the Euro, settling at N1,801.52/€1 versus N1,797.37/€1 the previous day.

Here are the latest exchange rates

The CBN also provided the updated currency exchange rate changes as of May 28, 2025:

CFA: N2.71

Yuan/Renminbi: N220.99

Danish Krona: N241.43

Euro: N1800.95

Yen: N10.99

Riyal: N423.95

South African Rand: N88.78

Swiss Franc: N1925.70

Pound Sterling: N2144.61

CBN has injected over $190 million to help the naira's stability. Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Black market exchange rate

The naira also dropped in value against the dollar in the parallel market, also known as the black market.

Abudullahi a BDC trader said:

"The dollar buying rate is N1,605, while the selling rate is N1,610. Previously, the buying rate for a dollar was N1,590.

The euro sells at N1,800, and we buy at N1,785. The British pound sterling is selling at N2,160, with a buying rate of N2,140."

FX reserves decline

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves fell by 0.02% to $38.55 billion as of Friday, May 23, 2025, down from $38.56 billion, according to data from the CBN.

The slight decline follows a short-lived rebound earlier in the year, when the reserves rose by $364 million between April 30 and May 14, the first significant recovery in 2025.

Expert expects stable naira currency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that economists and currency experts have predicted that the naira is expected to maintain stability as the CBN rolls out policies to ensure continuous appreciation.

However, they ruled out a substantial strengthening of the local currency due to global economic shocks.

Cordros said that the naira may remain stable in the short term, as global pressure remains contained amid the easing of trade tensions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng