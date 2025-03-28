Nigeria's stock market ended the month of March negative despite two consecutive days of gains

Cutix Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Cutix, Fidelity Bank and Universal Insurance Plc were the most actively traded stocks

During the review week, oil and gas stocks faced selling pressure, while industrial, banking, insurance, and consumer goods stocks attracted increased demand on the NGX

Nigeria’s equities market recorded a 1.99% decline in March, despite recording a positive performance on Friday, March 28, the final trading session ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr public holidays declared for March 31 and April 1.

Despite the monthly decline, the market gained 0.67% in the trading week ended March 28, adding N438 billion to investors’ portfolios.

The week saw three days of positive closes against two days of losses, reflecting cautious optimism among market participants.

The year’s cumulative return increased to 2.67% as of March 28, signaling resilience despite broader market fluctuations.

Analysts noted that asset managers' portfolio rebalancing activities ahead of the first-quarter (Q1) close influenced trading patterns on the final day of the period.

Here is a summary of market on Friday

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation which started the week at 104,962.96 points and N65.819trillion rose to 105,660.64 points and N66.257trillion on Friday, March 28.

Top gainers

UACN Property Development Company gained N0.27 (10.00%), rising from N2.70 to N2.97.

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc added N0.43 (10.00%), increasing from N4.30 to N4.73.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc rose by N7.95 (9.96%), climbing from N79.80 to N87.75.

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc gained N0.09 (9.38%), moving from N0.96 to N1.05.

Royal Exchange Plc (Royalex) increased by N0.08 (8.25%), from N0.97 to N1.05.

Top losers

International Energy Insurance Plc declined by N0.18 (-10.00%), falling from N1.80 to N1.62.

Africa Prudential Plc lost N1.45 (-10.00%), dropping from N14.50 to N13.05.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc decreased by N2.45 (-9.42%), from N26.00 to N23.55.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust declined by N0.55 (-9.09%), from N6.05 to N5.50.

RT Briscoe Plc lost N0.20 (-7.69%), falling from N2.60 to N2.40.

Most traded stocks (by volume and value)

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc led trading with 73.94 million shares, valued at N77.46 million.

Cutix Plc recorded 72.03 million shares, worth N179.10 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc traded 67.85 million shares, amounting to N4.57 billion.

Fidelity Bank Plc saw 47.55 million shares exchanged, valued at N904.25 million.

Universal Insurance Plc had 33.01 million shares traded, worth N19.72 million.

MRS announces plan to delist

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) after a strong financial performance in 2024.

Shareholders approved the decision during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on June 25, 2024.

When completed, the number of companies listed on the Nigerian exchange will drop to 149.

Zenith Bank announces massive profit

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the Zenith Bank declared impressive revenue in 2024, significantly boosting the net worth of its shareholders, including founder Jim Ovia.

All key metrics of Zenith Bank improved, cementing the financial institution's place as one of the best.

Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/CEO, promised to create value for customers and stakeholders.

