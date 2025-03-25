The Nigerian stock market has closed the week with its second gain in consecutive trading days

The latest appreciation helped market investors make over N26 billion after hours of trading on Tuesday

Tuesday's improvement was led by the shares of May & Baker Nigeria Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, among others

The Nigerian stock market ended on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, with a total gain of N27 billion after trading activities.

Tuesday's market performance marked the second consecutive day of positive trading after gains were also recorded on Monday.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation moved further up from 105,551.39 points and N66.188trillion respectively to 105,593.28 points and N66.214 trillion.

Stocks that led the market into the green zone are May & Baker, eTranzact, Abbey Mortgage Bank, and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings.

May & Baker recorded gains, rising from eight to eight point eight. eTranzact moved from four point eight to five point two five.

Top gainers

May & Baker Plc gained N0.80 (10.00%), rising from N8.00 to N8.80.

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc added N0.07 (9.59%), moving from N0.73 to N0.80.

eTranzact International Plc increased by N0.45 (9.38%), climbing from N4.80 to N5.25.

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc rose by N0.35 (8.86%), from N3.95 to N4.30.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc gained N0.29 (8.79%), moving from N3.30 to N3.59.

Top losers

Eterna Plc declined by N3.50 (-9.21%), dropping from N38.00 to N34.50.

Royal Exchange Plc lost N0.07 (-7.95%), falling from N0.88 to N0.81.

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc dropped N0.07 (-5.98%), from N1.17 to N1.10.

Wapic Insurance Plc decreased by N0.14 (-5.88%), moving from N2.38 to N2.24.

Oando Plc lost N3.00 (-5.66%), declining from N53.00 to N50.00.

Traded Stocks (by volume and value)

Access Holdings Plc recorded the highest volume, trading 36.60 million shares, valued at N810.89 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc followed, with 26.54 million shares exchanged, worth N1.00 billion.

Universal Insurance Plc saw 22.02 million shares traded, amounting to N12.81 million.

Fidelity Bank Plc traded 20.49 million shares, valued at N380.60 million.

Zenith Bank Plc had 20.14 million shares exchanged, worth N970.33 million.

Elumelu urges investors to tap into Africa’s economic growth target

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Group, Tony Elumelu, has urged foreign partners to stop giving aid to Africa.

Elumelu explained that such gestures will not help the continent grow to its full potential, and listed what Africa truly needs.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation is set to announce those who will be receiving the $5,000 grant and joining the 2025 cohort.

