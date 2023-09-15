GTBank, UBA, Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank reported a significant amount they amassed in forex gains

The gains were made primarily attributable to the new forex policy implemented by the CBN

The apex bank has been constantly implementing several policies to save the naira from further decline.

In the initial half of the year, a total of N774.46 billion in foreign exchange (Forex) revaluation gains were reported by four commercial banks, primarily attributable to the exchange rate unification policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The banks that reported notable Forex revaluation gains during the assessment period include Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO).

The financial statements of the four banks for H1 2023 reveal significant profits resulting from Forex revaluation gains Photo credit - Business Remarks, VNExpress

Forex revaluation gains are a result of the appreciation in the worth of the banks' assets and liabilities expressed in foreign currency due to fluctuations in the exchange rate between foreign and local currencies.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the CBN has issued a directive instructing commercial banks to refrain from utilizing FX revaluation gains for operational expenditures or dividend disbursements.

Instead, these gains are to be utilized as safeguards to mitigate the impact of possible adverse exchange rate fluctuations.

4 banks greatly profit from FX revaluation

In June, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adopted a floating exchange rate system for the naira, bringing an end to the multiple exchange rate regime.

This move was made to combat illicit economic activities such as arbitrage, round-tripping, and rent-seeking.

An examination of the financial statements of the four banks for the six-month period ending on June 30 reveals significant profits resulting from Forex revaluation gains for these banks.

According to ICIR Nigeria, during the six-month period being assessed, GTCO recorded a gain of N357.47 billion from FX revaluation, a substantial increase compared to the N1.87 billion reported in June 2022.

Zenith Bank also announced a substantial FX revaluation gain of N355.59 billion, a significant turnaround from the N6.25 billion loss reported in June 2022.

UBA reported an FX revaluation of N29.24 billion, a marked increase from the N2.08 billion recorded in June 2022.

Having experienced a net foreign exchange loss of N1.51 billion in June 2022, Fidelity Bank reported a remarkable gain of N32.16 billion in June 2023.

Redirecting forex revaluation gains

The CBN has asserted that forex revaluation gains should function as a "counter-cyclical buffer" to provide protection against potential negative movements in exchange rates.

The apex bank also emphasized that financial institutions should employ these revaluation gains to bolster their capital reserves, thereby strengthening the banking sector's ability to withstand economic volatility and unforeseen economic challenges.

CBN issues warning to banks involved in illegal sale of forex

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the CBN had issued a stern cautionary message to financial institutions engaged in the illegal trading of dollars or unauthorized foreign exchange transactions.

This advisory comes in light of the unfortunate depreciation of the Nigerian currency, the naira, against the US dollar in both official and unofficial markets.

Folashodun Shonubi, who is currently serving as the Acting Governor of the CBN, emphasized the critical importance of implementing rigorous measures to curb unlawful remittances.

He stressed the necessity of directing these remittances through legitimate channels to foster comprehensive economic growth.

