For the first time in a long while, the cost of refilling a 5kg or 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder has dropped

However, it is still very expensive when compared to what Nigerians paid to refill their cooking gas in 2022

NBS listed Bayelsa as the most expensive state for refilling a 5kg cylinder, while Ondo had the lowest price

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the cost of refiling 5kg and 12kg Cylinders of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) dropped in the month of May 2023.

NBS disclosed this in its latest price watch report released on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

Cost of cooking gas drop Photo credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

According to NBS data, the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) declined by 6.07% on a month-on-month basis from N4,642.27 recorded in April 2023 to N4,360.69.

However, on a year-to-year basis, the price of cooking gas rose by 11.20% in May 2023 compared to N3,921.35 it sold in May 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Similarly, the average price for a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) dropped to N9,537.89 in May 2023.

This represents a 7.61% decline compared to the April 2023 price of N10,323.33. However, it shows a 9.30% increase from the May 2022 price of N8,726.30.

Cheapest, expensive states to buy cooking gas

NBS listed the most expensive states for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) as follows:

Bayelsa - N5,016.67

Zamfara - N5,000.00

Abuja - N4,900.00

On the other hand, the states with the lowest prices were:

Ondo - N3,795.83

Nasarawa - N3,800.00

Edo - N3,837.14

Analysis by zone as follows:

North-Central - N4,712.85 (highest)

North-West - N4,550.04

South-East - N4,078.50 (lowest)

Cooking Gas 12.5kg

For a 12.5kg Cooking Gas the analysis is as follows:

Highest Prices:

Cross River - N11,083.33

Jigawa - N10,975.00

Akwa Ibom - N10,174.29

Lowest Prices:

Adamawa - N7,925.00

Zamfara - N8,128.57

Borno - N8,200.00

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N10,042.60, followed by the South-West with N9,616.89, while the North-East recorded the lowest price with N8,908.30.

Man invents stove that uses only water to cook

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old Nigerian man, Hadi Usman has invented a water-cooking stove that doesn't require gas or kerosene to make fire.

The special stove combines water and air pressure to produce fire, an amazing concept he demonstrated in a video.

The electronics technician is seeking the support of relevant institutions to ensure the innovation is mass produced.

Source: Legit.ng