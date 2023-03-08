MTN Nigerian says it has successfully raised about N125 billion in Commercial Papers

The company stated that it would use the fund to finance its short-term operations, among other things

The Papers include a 188-day CP at 11.00 yield% and 267-day commercial paper at 12.50%.

MTN Nigeria says it has successfully raised N125 billion via the issuance of Commercial Papers to boost its working capital and funding needs.

The telecommunications giant disclosed this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday, March 6, 2023.

MTN raises funds for short-term needs. Credit: MTN

Source: UGC

The company completed the Series 4 & 5 Commercial Paper issuance under its N150 billion Commercial Paper Programme.

In a notice signed by the company's secretary, Ufot Ukpanat, MTN said that it sought to raise N100 billion but that the CP was 125% subscribers, thereby increasing it to N125 billion.

The company completed the Commercial Paper Issuance on March 1, 2023.

The company said the CP is its plan to diversify its funding options and would use it to fund short-term working capital and other requirements.

MTN Nigeria said:

"The CP issuance is part of MTN's strategy to diversify its funding options. The proceeds will be used for its short-term working capital and funding requirements."

Commercial paper is an unsecured, short-term debt instrument issued by corporations. It's typically used to finance short-term liabilities such as payroll, accounts payable, and inventories. Commercial paper is usually published at a discount from face value. It reflects prevailing market interest rates, Investopedia said.

