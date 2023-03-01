Dangote Cement shareholders are set to pocket about N340.8 billion as dividend

MTN, BUA Cement, and Geregu Power shareholders would also go home with a considerable sum of money in their bank accounts as dividends

Owners of the companies, such as Dangote, Rabiu, and Otedola, would equally pocket billions in dividends

Shareholders of five quoted companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange will share N787.8 billion as dividends for their firms’ stellar performance in 2022.

A breakdown of the dividends of the five companies shows that Dangote Cement declared the most dividends and would pay N340.8 billion at N20 per share to stakeholders.

Aliko Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote, MTN, BUA and other shareholders earn big

MTN Nigeria shareholders would pocket N317.5 billion at N15.6 per share.

Daily Trust reports that the company declared a final dividend of N10 per share and broke records by crossing the N2 trillion total revenue for the first time in 2022.

BUA Cement shareholders would cart away N94.8 billion at N2.8 per share, and Otedola’s Geregu Power will get N20 billion at N8 per share.

Similarly, Nigerian Breweries declared N14.6 billion at N1.43 as shareholders' dividends.

Africa’s richest man, Dangote, would receive about N292.1 billion in dividends from N340.8 billion announced by Dangote Cement.

Billionaires go home with billions in their accounts

Dangote commands a total of 27.42 million shares in the company and N14.62 indirect shares, representing 87.40% of the total shares outstanding of the firm.

Dangote’s closest rival, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, would go home with 87.5 billion from his controlling stake of 31.27 ordinary shares from direct and indirect shares, representing 92.3% of his outstanding shares.

Femi Otedola of Geregu Power would smile at the bank with N19.1 billion as a dividend.

The 2022 audited financials of Geregu Power shows that a dividend of N20 billion or N8 per share reflects a dividend yield of 3.8% based on the company’s closing price of N210 per share.

