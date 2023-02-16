Julius Berger has collected N30 billion from Nigerian investors as it moves to establish its cashew business

The new debt was obtained using commercial papers, and there were several interested investors

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and FCMB Capital Markets Limited was among the arranger of the deals

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has successfully borrowed N30 billion in Nigeria's fixed-income market

The money was borrowed through Commercial Paper (CP) issuance in series 1 and series 2 issuance and will be quoted on the quoted on the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

In a corporate document submitted to the Nigerian exchange, the company said the money borrowed will be used to finance its short-term working capital and another funding requirement.

Also, it will be used in its efforts to diversify into economically significant sectors starting with the launch of its cashew processing business.

Part of the statement of reads:

"Julius Berger Nigeria PLC (“Julius Berger” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its ₦30 billion Series 1 and 2 Commercial Paper issuance (the “CP Issuance”), which is the Company’s debut issuance in Nigeria’s fixed income market.

“The CP Issuance comprised two tenors – a 182-day Series 1 issuance which was priced at a 14.00% yield and a 267-day Series 2 issuance which was priced at a 15.00% yield."

Julius Berger also revealed that banks, pension fund administrators, asset managers, insurance companies, and high net-worth individuals were part of the investors that contributed to the N30 billion debt.

The statement added:

“The CP Issuance was 2.3x subscribed. The CP issuance attracted significant demand from a wide range of investors including pension fund administrators, asset managers, insurance companies, banks and high-net-worth individuals."

"The proceeds of the CP Issuance will be used to support Julius Berger's short-term working capital and funding requirements, further strengthening the Company's competitive advantage in the Nigerian construction sector and financial flexibility as the Company implements its strategic initiative to diversify into economically significant sectors, beginning with the launch of its cashew processing business."

