Nigeria and South Africa have emerged as countries with the highest stock-obsessed countries in Africa

In Nigeria, about 10 stockbroking companies in Nigeria have emerged as the best traders in the country

According to reports, there are also 10 best-performing stocks which are listed on the floor of the Nigerian stock exchange

A study by UK financial services company, CMC Markets have listed countries with a stock-obsessed population around the world, using Google Trend metrics of search terms frequently used by people curious about stocks and trading.

These terms were combined to give specific English-speaking countries a search score to find out which countries have the most interest in stocks in 2022.

Nigerian Stock Exchange Performance in 2022 Credit: NGX

According to Business Insider Report, the study showed that the Asian country of Singapore ranks highest as the country most interested in stocks and trading.

Singapore scored a total search score of od 555 out of 700, topping the list due mainly to its population.

India is next with a total search score of 492. The country has the second-highest proportion of its population searching for such phrases as the stock market and swing trading.

Canada is the third country most interested in stocks globally with a score of 462. Its residents used such phrases as ‘invest in stocks’ and ‘buy stocks’.

The United States places overall fourth in the report with a total search score of 453 out of 700 possible scores. It has the highest level of search terms such as invest in stocks and stock mark and buy stocks as the highest search term.

The top ten is South Africa which ranked in seventh place New Zealand in 8th position, UK and Nigeria followed in the ninth and tenth places respectively.

10 biggest stockbrokers by value in 2022

BusinessDay reports that about 10 stockbroking firms have emerged as the best stockbrokers in Nigeria.

The report lists Cardinalstone Securities, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, and APT Securities and Funds as occupying the top three positions in Nigeria with a stock-trading share of 66.02 per cent based on the value of transactions on the floor of Nigeria’s stock exchange annually.

Per the annual broker performance report of 2022, the 10 companies traded a total of N1,54 trillion worth of stocks last year.

Meristem Stockbrokers, EFG Hermes, Cordros Securities, CSL Stockbrokers, Chapel Hill Denham Securities, FBH Quest Securities and Investment One Stockbrokers are listed as the best stockbroking firms.

Others are FBN Quest Securities Limited and Investment One Stockbrokers.

Cardinalstone Security had the best-traded stock value at N751.5 billion representing 24.46 per cent of the entire value traded on the floor of the exchange in the past year.

The company had a stock volume of 76.63 units of shares representing 37.94 per cent of the total volume traded in 2022.

The rest are:

Stanbic IBTC with N183.86 billion worth of shares.

APT Securities: N179.1 billion

Meristem Stockbrokers Limited: N119.2 billion

EFG Hermes Limited with N115.7 billion.

Cordros Securities Limited: N103.04 billion.

CSL Stockbrokers: N85.60 billion worth of shares.

Chapel Hill Denham Securities: N79.14 billion.

FBN Quest Securities Limited: N68.64 billion

Investment One Stockbrokers: N41.23 billion.

Top 10 best-traded stocks in 2022

However, top-traded stocks in 2022 showed that Multiverse Mining and Exploration has the highest-traded stocks in 2022 at 1,890 per cent, according to reports.

Others are:

Wema Bank – 441.7 per cent

Meyer Plc – 393.5 per cent

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria – 177.1 per cent

Academy Press – 158 per cent

The rest are:

Champion Brew – 134 per cent

Learn Africa – 88 per cent

PZ Cussons Nigeria – 86.1 per cent

E-Tranzact Int’l – 85.2 per cent

Guinness Nigeria – 77.7 per cent

Top 5 biggest banks in Nigeria by market capitalisation

Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank, GT Bank and 3 others made the list of the top 5 banks in Nigeria according to market capitalisation.

This is according to data released by the Nigerian Exchange at the close of the market on Monday, November 28, 2022. The market capitalisation is, in otherwords, the cumulative value of the banks.

It is calculated by multiplying the total units of shares held by the price of the shares.

