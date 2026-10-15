Dangote Refinery increased its listed Lagos depot petrol price by N6 per litre to N1,348

Matrix reduced its petrol price by N10 in Port Harcourt and N5 in Calabar

Petrol prices recorded mixed movements across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased its listed petrol depot price in Lagos as oil marketers released new rates across major fuel depots in Nigeria.

The latest depot price data, recorded at midday on Thursday, October 15, 2026, showed that Dangote's rate rose by N6 per litre from N1,342 to N1,348.

Petrol prices change across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The increase came as other depot operators adjusted their prices in different directions, reflecting mixed movements in the downstream petroleum market.

Petrol prices change across Lagos depots

Data from Petroluemprice.ng showed that in Lagos, A.A Rano reduced its petrol price by N3 per litre to N1,346 from N1,349, while NIPCO lowered its rate by N1 to N1,345 from N1,346.

Matrix and Wosbab listed their prices at N1,350 per litre, while Emadeb quoted N1,345 per litre.

Aiteo's previous price stood at N1,344 per litre, while Integrated's was N1,349.

The figures show that petrol prices differed across operators, with Dangote recording an increase while some other marketers lowered their rates.

Matrix cuts petrol prices in Port Harcourt, Calabar

In Port Harcourt, Matrix reduced its petrol price by N10 per litre to N1,350 from N1,360, the largest reduction among the depots with comparable prices in the supplied data.

Bulk Strategic listed its rate at N1,360 per litre, while Masters quoted N1,348. Stockgap's current price stood at N1,360 per litre.

In Calabar, Matrix lowered its price by N5 to N1,360 from N1,365 per litre. Mainland listed its rate at N1,360 per litre.

Petrol prices in Warri

Depot prices also moved in different directions in Warri.

Matrix increased its rate by N3 per litre to N1,353 from N1,350, while Parker reduced its price by N2 to N1,348.

Keonamex and Rain Oil listed their prices at N1,350 per litre. Danmarna also quoted N1,350, although its previous price was not available for comparison.

Here are the new petrol prices across the four locations

Lagos depots

A.A Rano: from N1,349 to N1,346 (down N3)

Aiteo: N1,344

Dangote: from N1,342 to N1,348 (up N6)

Emadeb: N1,345

Integrated: N1,349

Matrix: N1,350

NIPCO: from N1,346 to N1,345 (down N1)

Wosbab: N1,350

Port Harcourt depots

Bulk Strategic: N1,360

Masters: N1,348

Matrix: from N1,360 to N1,350 (down N10)

Stockgap: N1,360

Calabar depots

Mainland: N1,360

Matrix: from N1,365 to N1,360 (down N5)

Dangote Refinery and other depot operators record different petrol price Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Warri depots

Danmarna: N1,350 (current price)

Keonamex: N1,350

Matrix: from N1,350 to N1,353 (up N3)

Parker: from N1,350 to N1,348 (down N2)

Rain Oil: N1,350

FG moves to reduce petrol cost

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government is negotiating a price ceiling of N1,350 per litre for petrol at the ex-gantry or landing-cost level as part of measures to reduce sudden increases in pump prices.

Taiwo Oyedele, Minister of Finance, disclosed this on his verified X account, explaining that the proposed arrangement is intended to make fuel prices more predictable for households and businesses.

According to Oyedele, the government plans to introduce a system known as price modulation.

Source: Legit.ng