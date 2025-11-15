Traders Fair Returns to Lagos for the 2026 Edition

Source: Original

The 2026 Lagos Traders Fair takes place on 10 April at The Lagos Continental Hotel, offering seminars, exhibitions, and networking for traders, investors, and finance enthusiasts.

Highlights include the Traders Awards, recognising excellence in the financial sector, and a lucky draw for attendees.

Free early registration is available, providing access to expert insights, industry innovations, and connections with local and international finance professionals.

Local traders, investors, finance professionals, and enthusiasts with an interest in financial markets are invited to join one of the largest trading and finance events of the year, taking place on Friday, 10 April 2026, at The Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos.

The event offers a full day of learning, discussions, and networking, bringing together local and international experts to share practical knowledge and real-world experiences. Participants will have the opportunity to attend a wide range of seminars led by respected industry figures. The event is open to everyone, from beginners to experienced professionals, and is designed to give real, useful insights for those looking to grow their knowledge and skills.

Beyond the seminars, there will be an exhibition area where attendees can meet leading financial companies, explore new tools and technologies, and connect with people shaping the future of trading.

A true highlight of the day will be the Traders Awards, a celebration recognising outstanding individuals and companies in the trading and financial sector. The awards aim to honour excellence, innovation, and leadership across the industry. All guests will have the chance to see some of the brightest talents in finance being acknowledged for their contributions.

Adding to the experience, there will also be a lucky draw during the event, giving attendees the chance to win prizes. All registered participants will be automatically entered, adding an extra reason to stay and enjoy the full day.

The event will run from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with exhibitions, presentations, the draw, and awards happening throughout the day. Entry is free for those who register early online.

This event offers Nigerians a rare opportunity to connect directly with the wider finance and trading community, access expert advice, and stay informed about changes in both global and local markets. It is also a space to meet others, share experiences, and build valuable relationships that can support future growth.

Spaces are limited, and early registration is highly encouraged to secure attendance. For more details, visit www.tradersfair.com or contact info@tradersfair.com .

Follow Traders Fair on Social Media:

Source: Legit.ng