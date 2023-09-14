ChatGPT creator OpenAI says to open Dublin office

OpenAI's Dublin office is its first base inside the European Union. Photo: Jack Guez / AFP/File

US artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, the company behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, announced Thursday that it will open an office in Dublin, its first base inside the European Union.

"We're growing our presence in Europe with our newest office in Dublin," read a brief statement posted on OpenAI's blog website.

"We plan to grow a team through this year in Ireland that will propel our operations, trust and safety, go-to-market, security engineering, and legal work as part of our ongoing commitment to better serve the European market."

The Irish capital already hosts the European headquarters of Google, Meta, TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, attracted by low corporation tax and a highly educated English-speaking workforce.

"The strength of Ireland's tech and startup ecosystem across Dublin and cities like Cork, Galway, and Limerick has shown impressive growth and advancement," added OpenAI in the blog.

The group said it was "ready" to support the Irish government's national artificial intelligence strategy, while working alongside Dublin's tech industry, startups and research community.

"Ireland blends a talented workforce with support for innovation and responsible business growth," added OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT creator Sam Altman.

"We're excited for this partnership as we expand in Europe."

OpenAI, which is based in San Francisco, in June opened an office in London, marking its first foray outside the United States.

The British capital also boasts offices of tech giants including Google, LinkedIn and Meta.

