The soaring cost of food in the country has made life difficult for Nigerian households

Even worse, some everyday food items have continued to increase across markets across the country

Rice, beans, garri, bread, and a variety of other foods have all increased by more than 20 percent

The National Bureau of Statistics has detailed how the prices of food items across the country jumped in the month of July.

In its selected food prices report published on its website, NBS noted that major food across the country from the previous month.

There were 25 food Items captured in the report which include beans, bread, beef, gari, onions, palm oil, tomato, wheat flour and yam.

Snapshop on changes in food prices Credit: NBS

Source: Facebook

Beans

According to NBS, the average price of 1kg of beans (white, black eye, sold loose) in July 2022 was N547.38, an increase of 23.22% from N444.21 in July 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ebonyi recorded the highest average price of beans (white, Black eye, sold loose) in July 2022 with N900.51, while the lowest was recorded in Borno with N317.73.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average price of Beans ‘’brown sold loose” with N853.19, followed by the South-West with N598.00, while the Northeast recorded the least with N379.03

Tomato

For tomato, NBS said on a month-on-month basis, this increased by 2.09% from N536.17 in June 2022.

The average price of 1kg of Tomato in July 2022 was N446.81, an increase of 7.71% from N414.83 in July 2021. On a month-on-month basis, the average price of this item increased by 1.94% from N438.33 in June 2022.

The highest average price of Tomato at 1kg was recorded in Edo at N799.16, while the lowest was recorded in Taraba at N159.14.

By Zones, the South-East recorded the highest average price of Tomato with N678.80, followed by the North-West with N656.93, while the lowest was recorded in the North-East with N194.72.

Beef (boneless)

The average price of 1kg beef (boneless) in July 2022 was N2,118.84, an increase of 27.58% from N1,660.76 recorded in July 2021. This price rose by 1.87% on a month-on-month basis.

The lowest place to buy is Taraba at N1,500, while Edo was the most expensive state to buy at N2,710.43.

Groundnut oil

The average price of Groundnut oil: 1 bottle, specify bottle stood at N1,078.17 in July 2022, showing an increase of 40.24% from N768.81 in July 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, it rose by 1.44% from N1,062.90 in June 2022.

Rice

NBS data shows the average price of 1kg Rice (local sold loose) in July 2022 was N467.80, indicating an increase of 13.55% from the value recorded in July 2021 (N411.97).

On a month-on-month basis, it decreased by 4.27% from N488.68 recorded in June 2022.

By Zone, the average price of 1kg Rice (local sold loose) in the North-West was N796.03, representing the highest recorded in July 2022, followed by the South-West with N519.64, while the North-Central had the lowest with N401.72

Palm Oil

The average price of Palm oil: (1 bottle, specify bottle) stood at N890.67 in July 2022, showing an increase of 40.19% from N635.31 in July 2021. It grew by 2.27% on a month-on-month basis.

Bread

The average price of Bread sliced 500g stood at N486.27 in July 2022, a 34.66% increase from N361.11 it stood in July 2021 and 2.92% jump from N472.47 as of June 2022.

The lowest place to buy bread is Plateau at (N296.25), while Abia stands at (N672.03).

Man invents stove that uses only water to cook

Meanwhile, a 67-year-old Nigerian man, Hadi Usman has invented a water-cooking stove that doesn't require gas or kerosene to make fire.

The special stove combines water and air pressure to produce fire, an amazing concept he demonstrated in a video.

The electronics technician is seeking the support of relevant institutions to ensure the innovation is mass produced.

Source: Legit.ng