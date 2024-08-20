Fast Times at Ridgemont High was a unique, ultimate coming-of-age teen movie aired in 1982. The film was based on Cameron Crowe's book about Clairemont High School and directed by Amy Heckerling. The young cast was talented, with three of them winning the Oscars. What happened to the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High?

Source: Getty Images

The cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High consisted of talented young actors who played the high school-going characters. They did a good job, and each nailed their role, making the movie one of the best coming-of-age films ever. Many wonder where the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High is today, as some have since disappeared from the limelight.

What happened to the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High?

Fast Times at Ridgemont High was a well-received teen film about a group of Southern California high school students doing what teenagers do best. The cast told the stories that most coming-of-age teens deal with. Here is a look at the Fast Times at Ridgemont High cast careers and what happened to them after the film was released.

1. Sean Penn as Jeff Spicoli

Sean Penn is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Sean Penn played Jeff Spicoli and became one of the biggest breakout stars in the movie. His portrayal of Spicoli was a star performance, and he has been a movie star since then.

Since Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Penn has become a famous actor, producer, and film director. His career has grown tremendously, leading to many acclaimed films such as Mystic River to Milk, Gaslit, Dead Man Walking, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Penn has earned numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He is also a political activist, having founded Community Organized Relief Effort.

2. Jennifer Jason Leigh as Stacy Hamilton

Jennifer Jason Leigh attends FX's "Fargo" Los Angeles FYC event at Disney FYC Fest at the DGA Theater on June 01, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Jason Leigh portrayed Stacy Hamilton, the lead in the film. The story follows her through her first sexual encounters and outcomes. Leigh was praised for her performance, with Roger Ebert saying she was too good for this film. Fast Times at Ridgemont High was her breakout film, which made her talent shine.

After the movie, she became a fantastic actress, working with many acclaimed directors such as Robert Altman, David Cronenberg, Agnieszka Holland, and Quentin Tarantino. The American actress has been featured in numerous films and TV shows, including The Hateful Eight, Single White Female, Short Cuts, and Fargo.

3. Judge Reinhold as Brad Hamilton

Judge Reinhold visits SiriusXM Studios on June 18, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Judge Reinhold is an actor, producer and film director from the United States. He portrayed the responsible character of Stacy's older brother, Brad. Brad is not a lucky guy, and life keeps letting him down. Things initially did not work for him, from getting fired to being dumped by his girlfriend. However, he eventually gets promoted at work.

This film was a big success and was his big break, landing roles in films and TV shows such as Gremlins, Beverly Hills Cop, The Santa Claus and Ruthless People. He recently played Billy Rosewood in the 2024 film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

4. Robert Romanus - Mike Damone

Robert Romanus attends the 2016 Chiller Theatre Expo Day 1 at Parsippany Hilton on October 28, 2016, in Parsippany, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mike Damone, also known as Bob Romanus, is an American actor and singer. He portrayed Mike Damone's role and is the film's bad guy. He has a one-night stand with Stacy, scalps tickets, and refers to himself as a Casanova.

Since Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Robert has been acting and singing but has not starred in a more significant film than this. He has played guest roles in films and TV shows such as The Facts of Life, Bad Medicine, 21 Jump Street, and Family Guy.

5. Brian Backer as Mark “Rat” Ratner

Actor Brian Backer poses at The Tony Awards Honor Presenters And Nominees at the Waldorf Astoria on June 10, 2006, in New York. Photo: Ian Smile

Source: Getty Images

Mark "Rat" Ratner is a character at the centre of this film. He has a crush on the lead character, Stacy, but he is shy and lacks the confidence to pursue her. In the end, he gets his big win and dates Stacy.

Brian Backer got his career break with this role and continued acting in Hollywood. He appeared in films like Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, Moving Violations, The Burning, and Steel and Lace. However, his roles became fewer and fewer, and he retired from acting in 2012.

6. Phoebe Cates as Linda Barrett

Actress Phoebe Cates attended the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Phoebe Cates portrayed Linda Barrett Stacy's more sexually experienced best friend. She is also the subject of Brad's crush and one of the great characters in the film. She plays the role of a loyal friend who stands with her best friend when she is abandoned with a pregnancy.

After Fast Times at Ridgemont High, she was the lead character in Gremlins, Private School, Drop Dead Fred, and Princess Caraboo. She retired from acting in 1994 and preferred to work in theatre. Phoebe got married to actor Kevin Kline and had two kids. Cates lives in New York, where she runs a boutique.

7. Forest Whitaker as Charles Jefferson

Forest Whitaker is pictured during the presentation of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative France's learning centre on May 17, 2023, in Aubervilliers, France. Photo: Julien Hekimian

Source: Getty Images

Forest Whitaker plays the character of Charles Jefferson, the best football player on the lousy team at Ridgemont High. He takes his team to victory after Spicoli's car, implying it's the rival high school doing. This was Whitaker's second movie role, and he never looked back since then.

The American entertainer has played many roles in Hollywood, including Charlie Parker and dictator Idi Amin, which won him an Oscar. The American actor has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Platoon, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, The Color of Money, Black Panther, The Shield, and Andor.

8. Eric Stoltz as Stoner Bud

Eric Stoltz visits Build Series at Build Studio on May 1, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Eric Stoltz portrayed Stoner Bud, one of Spicoli's stoner friends. When Eric played this character, no one knew he would become one of Hollywood's prominent actors and directors.

After the film, he got other acting roles in movies and TV shows, including Mask, Back to the Future, Anaconda, Pulp Fiction, and Memphis Belle. He currently acts and directs TV shows like Grey's Anatomy and Madam Secretary.

9. Nicolas Cage as Brad’s Bud

Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of Neon's "Longlegs" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on July 08, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Nicolas Cage played a minor role in Brad's Bud. His character was minor as his acting resume back then. Cage was seventeen then and had one TV pilot. Since then, his career has taken off, and he has become a renowned actor and film producer in America.

Cage won an Oscar, played an action hero, and did weirder films. His works include Longlegs, Ghost Rider, Dream Scenario, National Treasure, Face/Off and Con Air. The American celebrity has received various accolades, including an Oscar, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe.

How old was Nicolas Cage in Fast Times at Ridgemont High?

Nicolas Cage was a teenager when he portrayed Brad's Bud in the Fast Times at Ridgemont High film. He was 17 years on the show.

How old was the girl in Fast Times at Ridgemont High?

Jennifer Jason Leigh, who plays Stacy Hamilton, was the lead actress. In the show, Stacy Hamilton is a 15-year-old freshman. In real life, Leigh was 19 years old when she played the character.

Was Tom Hanks in Fast Times at Ridgemont High?

Tom Hanks did not appear in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. However, he was considered for the role of Brad Hamilton in the film but turned it down.

How old was Sean Penn in the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High?

Sean Penn was 22 when he portrayed Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Spicoli was a carefree stoner and slacker whose life revolved around surfing and getting high.

Many wonder what has happened to the cast of Fast Times at Ridgemont High since the show ended. Most of the cast members had a career breakthrough after appearing in the 1982 film. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nicolas Cage, Forest Whitaker, Robert Romanus, Judge Reinhold, and Sean Penn continue their acting careers in Hollywood. However, others, like Eric Stoltz, Phoebe Cates, and Brian Backer, have retired from acting.

