20 best movies like 13 Going on 30 for rom-com lovers

Few genres are as popular and timeless as rom-com movies. One film that fits that category is 13 Going on 30 (2004), starring Jennifer Garner and directed by Gary Winick. A 13-year-old schoolgirl frustrated by her lack of popularity awakens to find herself at 30 years old. Her newfound age and realities create engaging stories, twists, and heartwarming moments for rom-com fans. If you liked this movie, check out these picks of similar movies like 13 Going on 30 that you might enjoy.

30 is 13 Going is about a teen who magically becomes an adult and must navigate the challenges of adulthood. Photo: @netflixth on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 13 Going on 30, Jenna realises 30 isn't as fabulous as she envisioned. However, the plot brings timeless themes such as fashion, love, body-swapping, fantasy, time travel, and humour to the forefront. Dive into our list of must-watch movies like 13 Going on 30 that deliver the same level of excitement and drama.

20 best movies like 13 Going on 30

13 Going on 30 revolves around timeless themes such as fashion, love, body-swapping, fantasy, time travel, and humour to the forefront. Want your next favourite film in the same genre? Here are similar movies like 13 Going on 30 that portray similar themes.

Rank Movie IMDb rating 1 Mean Girls 7.1/10 2 The Parent Trap 6/7/10 3 Legally Blonde 6.5/10 4 Billy Madison 6.4/10 5 The Princess Diaries 6.4/10 6 What Women Want 6.4/10 7 17 Again 6.4/10 8 She's the Man 6.4/10 9 The Change-Up 6.3/10 10 Freaky Friday 6.3/10 11 Romy and Michele's High School Reunion 6.3/10 12 Miss Congeniality 6.3/10 13 No Strings Attached 6.2/10 14 Never Been Kissed 6.0/10 15 The Other Woman 6.0/10 16 Jack 5.8/10 17 Family Switch 5.7/10 18 18 Again 5.7/10 19 Senior Year 5.5/10 20 First Daughter 5.1/10

1. Mean Girls (2004)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Mark Waters

Mark Waters Runtime: 1h 37m

Mean Girls, starring Lindsey Lohan, is about a teenage girl whose family migrates from Africa to settle in the suburbs of Illinois. She struggles to fit in on her first day at a public school. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she becomes entangled with the Plastics crew, the mean girls at her high school.

2. The Parent Trap (1998)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Runtime: 2h 8m

Starring Lindsey Lohan, The Parent Trap is a film about two twin girls who get separated by their parent's divorce while unaware of each other. The girls make each other's acquaintance at a summer camp and switch places to reunite with their parents. It is a heartfelt story exploring love, friendship, and family themes.

3. Legally Blonde (2001)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Directed by: Robert Luketic

Robert Luketic Runtime: 1h 36m

Legally Blonde is a charming romantic comedy featuring Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods. The film is about a natural blonde girl who has it all: a beauty pageant winner, her sorority president, and dating the hunkiest boy on campus. However, she has to study at Harvard Law School and go all in to prove to her ex-boyfriend that she's wife material.

4. Billy Madison (1995)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Directed by: Tamra Davis

Tamra Davis Runtime: 1h 29m

Billy Madison stars as Adam Sandler in this hilarious tale of self-discovery. The film follows a wealthy, immature man who must repeat grades K– 12 to inherit his dad's hotel empire. Notwithstanding the bullies, obnoxious classmates, and love interests, he must achieve personal growth and redeem himself.

5. The Princess Diaries (2001)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Directed by: Garry Marshall

Garry Marshall Runtime: 1h 55m

Adapted from the novel series of the same name, The Princess Diaries is about Mia Thermopolis, a 15-year-old girl who discovers she is heir to the throne. Unbeknownst to her, her absent father is recently deceased, so she is next in line to the throne of a small European country. Mia has to decide to become royalty or live her ordinary life with her friends.

6. What Women Want (2000)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Directed by: Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers Runtime: 2h 7m

What Women Want is a romantic comedy about a smug executive who gains the ability to hear women's thoughts. Initially distressed about his newfound talent, a psychologist tells him it might be a valuable experience. This fantasy rom-com stars Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt, who share amazing onscreen chemistry.

7. 17 Again (2009)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Directed by: Burr Steers

Burr Steers Runtime: 1h 42m

17 Again stars Zac Efron as Mike O'Donnell, a middle-aged man who mysteriously transforms into his 17-year-old self overnight. He embarks on a quest to help his teens navigate high school while also seeking to reconnect with his estranged wife. This body-swap film explores themes of maturity, personal growth, and responsibility.

8. She's the Man (2006)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Directed by: Andy Fickman

Andy Fickman Runtime: 1h 45m

She's the Man is a skilful and captivating romantic comedy featuring standout A-list actors such as Channing Tatum. A modern adaptation of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, the plot blends humour and romance in a college setting. Amanda Bynes, starring as Viola Hastings, joins an all-male soccer team disguised as her brother, resulting in comedic mayhem and unexpected love plots.

9. The Change-Up (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Directed by: David Dobkin

David Dobkin Runtime: 1h 52m

Starring Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds, The Change-Up is about two lifelong friends who swap lives during one unusual drunken night. One faces fatherhood and career duties, while the other enjoys bachelorhood. The plot comically highlights their chemistry as they learn that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

10. Freaky Friday (2003)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Directed by: Mark Waters

Mark Waters Runtime: 1h 37m

Freaky Friday is a classic family comedy involving body swaps. The plot follows a mother and daughter who bicker virtually over everything. When a magical candy unexpectedly swaps their bodies and personalities, they each get a deeper understanding of how the other person thinks and feels.

11. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Directed by: David Mirkin

David Mirkin Runtime: 1h 32m

This charming rom-com is about two friends, Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow, who plot a plan to impress former classmates at their reunion. It is a tale of the struggles girls face in overcoming insecurities. However, nostalgia, true love, and humour are prominent.

12. Miss Congeniality (2000)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Directed by: Donald Petrie

Donald Petrie Runtime: 1h 49m

Miss Congeniality is a romantic comedy that follows the adventures of an FBI agent who gets caught up at the crossroads between detective work and femininity. After a tip about a potential bombing at a Miss US beauty pageant, she must go undercover to collect intel. To prevent the attack, she is forced to embrace her inner femininity and save the day.

13. No Strings Attached (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Directed by: Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman Runtime: 1h 48m

No Strings Attached tells the story of a messy, crazy romantic relationship. The film follows two friends who want to engage in a sexual relationship without strings attached. That plan fails to work for whatever reason, and the ensuing comedic chaos makes for an enjoyable watch.

14. Never Been Kissed (1999)

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Directed by: Raja Gosnell

Raja Gosnell Runtime: 1h 47m

An aspiring journalist, Josie Geller (portrayed by Drew Barrymore), goes undercover as a high school student to explore modern teen culture for her newspaper. While at it, she inadvertently faces unresolved issues from her teenage years and develops feelings for her English teacher. This charming rom-com skillfully blends humour and emotion and is an excellent pick if you love 13 Going On 30.

15. The Other Woman (2014)

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Directed by: Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes Runtime: 1h 49m

Carly Whitten, a New York lawyer, surprises her boyfriend, Mark, at his residence only to find he is married. After meeting his wife Kate, the two discover another mistress in Mark's life. The 3 track her down, form an unlikely alliance, and devise a plot to sabotage Mark to avenge his womanizing.

16. Jack (1996)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola Runtime: 1h 53m

Jack, portrayed by Robin Williams, chronicles the moving story of a boy whose genetic disorder makes him age four times faster than normal. He faces challenges while navigating school life but overcomes them with humour and bravery. This heartfelt film inspires a message of embracing one's unique qualities.

17. Family Switch (2023)

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Directed by: McG

McG Runtime: 1h 46m

Family Switch infuses a fresh twist to the broader body-swap genre with two simultaneous swaps happening in one family. During a vacation, parents mysteriously switch bodies with their rebellious teens. Chaos ensues as everyone scrambles to revert to normalcy. This delightful comedy is perfect if you're looking for movies like 13 going on 30 on Netflix.

18. 18 Again (1988)

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Directed by: Paul Flaherty

Paul Flaherty Runtime: 1h 33m

18 Again is a timeless body-swap film starring George Burns –an elderly millionaire who swaps bodies and personalities with his teenage grandson. He goes all in with this chance to relive his glory days. As the two adapt to their new lives, the ensuing hilarity makes for a fun watch if you yearn for more movies like 13 Going on 30.

19. Senior Year (2022)

IMDb rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Directed by: Alex Hardcastle

Alex Hardcastle Runtime: 1h 51m

Senior Year chronicles the experiences of Brett Blackmore, a high school senior whose college scholarship predates perfect grades. Feeling unfulfilled, Brett has to rediscover his academic zeal and pursue new passions in his final year without losing friends. The plot is closely relatable to the comedic and emotional journey of Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30.

20. First Daughter (2004)

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Directed by: Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker Runtime: 1h 46m

Nothing feels regular like a schoolgirl being tailed by Secret Service agents. That is the story of Samantha, the president's daughter, who struggles with her reality. Her father recalls the agents but secretly assigns an undercover agent, James, to protect her. However, this takes a dramatic twist when James falls in love with Samantha.

Where to watch 13 Going on 30?

13 Going on 30 continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and it is available on numerous streaming platforms, including Paramount Plus, Peacock, Max, and Netflix.

What are other movies like 13 Going on 30?

Other movies like 13 Going on 30 include Freaky Friday (2003), Mean Girls (2004), The Other Woman (2014), First Daughter (2004), Senior Year (2022), 18 Again (1988) and Family Switch (2023).

Does 13 Going on 30 have inappropriate scenes?

There is some mild language, including a few light profanities. There is a scene where a man is partially naked, wearing only a towel around his waist, with the inappropriate scenes limited to his torso. A similar scenario occurs later when the same man attempts a striptease, which is firmly criticized.

What is the moral of the movie 13 Going on 30?

The moral of 13 Going on 30 revolves around the importance of staying true to oneself and appreciating life's simple joys. Jenna Rink learns that happiness and fulfilment come from being true to yourself rather than conforming to others' expectations.

Movie plots that evoke nostalgia, romance, and comedy often become classics. Think of the Charlie Chaplin comic classics of the 1920s, which are still popular today. 13 Going on 30 is no different, as many people can easily relate to its storyline. The same can be said of movies like 13 Going on 30 that capture emotive themes of true love, fantasy, and humour.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the best movies about Jesus. Jesus is the central religious figure for the billions of Christians worldwide. Considering his status, he is not frequently depicted in films enough; that honour probably goes to Napoleon.

Nevertheless, Jesus is undoubtedly among the top historical figures in movies. Movies about Jesus Christ range from those that follow the Gospel word for word to those that invent entirely fictional narratives about him. Here are some must-watch films that portray his life.

Source: Legit.ng