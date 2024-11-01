71 insightful Pride Month quotes to show your pride and allyship

Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to honour the LGBTQ+ community and commemorate the Stonewall riots in June 1969. This pivotal event is often regarded as the catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. Whether you are part of the LGBTQ community or a supporter, these Pride Month quotes remind you of the beauty of diversity in society.

Pride Month is marked by raising awareness about issues facing the LGBTQ+ community, such as discrimination, mental health, and violence. It is a perfect time to reflect on the value of acceptance, unity, and equality. These Pride Month quotes reflect the values of acceptance and support at the heart of Pride celebrations.

71 insightful Pride Month quotes

These thoughtful Pride Month quotes remind you that supporting the LGBTQIA+ community goes beyond words; it is about standing together. Dive into these insightful sayings, encouraging all to live with pride and lift each other.

Short Pride Month quotes

Short Pride Month quotes offer a quick yet impactful reminder of love, acceptance, and authenticity. Here are memorable, meaningful quotes that convey the essence of Pride Month in a few words.

Love wins. Always

Love knows no boundaries. Spread love and kindness

Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put on some sunglasses because we were born this way. – Lady Gaga

Gay, straight, bi, whatever – it doesn’t matter. Love is love

Shine with pride because your light helps to brighten the world

What is straight? A line can be straight or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it's curved like a road through mountains. – Tennessee Williams

Celebrate love, celebrate life, and honour the courage it takes to live authentically

If I wait for someone else to validate my existence, it will mean that I’m shortchanging myself. – Zanele Muholi

United in pride, we stand together, stronger and more vibrant than ever before

Inclusion is a beautiful thing that brings out the best in all of us

Life is about finding yourself, embracing your strengths and weaknesses, and being true to who you are

We deserve to experience love fully and equally, without shame – Elliot Page

Every rainbow starts with a single drop of rain. Celebrate the beauty of diversity

In the waves of change, we find our true direction

I believe that marriage isn’t between a man and a woman but between love and love. – Frank Ocean

Inspirational LGBTQ quotes

These quotes highlight the importance of being true to oneself and remind you of the power of authenticity. Check out the inspirational messages from influential people that inspire and empower.

To be yourself is truly a revolutionary act, and I think more and more people should try it because it's gotten me a pretty cool life – Lena Waithe

Everybody’s journey is individual. You don’t know with whom you’re going to fall in love. … If you fall in love with a boy, you fall in love with a boy. The fact that many Americans consider it a disease says more about them than it does about homosexuality. – James Baldwin

Being transgender is not just a medical transition. It’s discovering who you are, living your live authentically, loving yourself, and spreading that love towards other people and accepting one another, no matter the difference. – Jazz Jennings

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. – Martin Luther King Jr.

If you are not personally free to be yourself in that most important of all human activities – the expression of love – then life itself loses its meaning. – Harvey Milk

We’re not supposed to conform, we’re not supposed to be like somebody else, we’re not supposed to act like somebody else – and as long as you stay true to exactly who you are, you will be rewarded in ways that you can’t imagine– Ellen DeGeneres

You are not what other people say you are. You are who you know yourself to be, and you are what you love. That’s okay – Laverne Cox

You define your own life. Don’t let other people write your script. – Oprah Winfrey

When we’re free to love anyone we choose, when this world’s big enough for all different views – then, we shall be free – Garth Brooks

With ignorance comes fear, from fear comes bigotry. Education is the key to acceptance – Kathleen Patel

Gender is not what people look like to other people; it is what we know ourselves to be. No one else should be able to tell you who you are; that’s for you to decide…Man and woman are two of many – stars in a constellation that do not compete but amplify one another’s shine. – Alok Vaid-Menon

We must declare ourselves, become known; allow the world to discover this subterranean life of ours which connects kings and farm boys, artists and clerks. Let them see that the important thing is not the object of love but the emotion itself. – Gore Vidal

Gender is between your ears and not between your legs – Chaz Bono

Personally, coming out was one of the most important things I’ve ever done, lifting from my shoulders the millstone of lies that I hadn’t even realized I was carrying. – Sir Ian McKellen

Inspirational Pride Month quotes

Each quote encourages you to embrace yourself and uplift others with compassion and pride. Here are inspirational Pride Month quotes to share with your allies.

This community has fought and continues to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance and relentless bravery – Lady Gaga

The fight for LGBTQ+ rights is not just about love; it's about dignity and equal treatment

It matters not who you love, where you love, why you love when you love, or how you love. It matters only that you love. – John Lennon

It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept, and celebrate those differences – Audre Lorde

The beauty of standing up for your rights is others see you standing and stand up as well – Cassandra Duffy

The more I’ve learned about gay rights and equal pay, the more I see they all intersect – Megan Rapinoe

Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one’s definition of your life. Define yourself. – Harvey Fierstein

We must make it clear that a platform of ‘I hate gay men and women’ is not a way to become president of the United States – Jimmy Carter

To realize a world of equality and dignity for all, we will have to change laws and policies; we will also have to change hearts and minds – Rick Parnell

People used to think I was a monster. And for a long time, I believed them. But after a while, you learn to ignore the names that people call you, and you just trust who you are. – Shrek

Attitudes change, but they change because brave people jump into the fire – Kate McKinnon

The single best thing about coming out is that nobody can insult you by telling you what you’ve just told them – Rachel Maddow

Openness may not completely disarm prejudice, but it’s a good place to start – Jason Collins

Remember what things make you special and embrace those because there are so many things that aren’t on the outside that are so important and people find so beautiful. – Miley Cyrus

Pride Month quotes for work

Pride Month quotes for work foster a culture of inclusivity and respect in the workplace. These quotes empower employees to embrace diversity, equality, and belonging, enriching the work environment for everyone.

We declare that human rights are for all of us, all the time – Ban Ki-moon

It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are – E.E. Cummings

Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries – Dalai Lama

To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment – Ralph Stripey Guy Emerson

There will not be a magic day when we wake up and it’s now okay to express ourselves publicly – Tammy Baldwin

We’re not supposed to conform; as long as you stay true to exactly who you are, you will be rewarded in ways you can’t imagine – Ellen DeGeneres

Love takes off the masks we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within – James Baldwin

The world has caught up with me and I’m a living witness that dreams do come true – Billy Porter

I think being gay is a blessing, and it’s something I am thankful for every single day. –Anderson Cooper

Gender and sexuality are so fluid. It's okay to change your mind a million times and figure out what works for you – Amandla Stenberg

Love is not about what we can get but what we can give.

We should keep calm in the face of difference and embrace humanity’s diversity – George Takei

It is time that we all see gender as a spectrum instead of two sets of opposing ideals – Emma Watson

Pride Month quotes for allies

Allies play a vital role in creating inclusive spaces and amplifying LGBTQ voices. Below are messages that strengthen allyship and foster a world where everyone can live authentically.

You don’t have to be gay to be a supporter; you just have to be a human – Daniel Radcliffe

We cannot be antiracist if we are homophobic or transphobic… All Black lives include those of poor transgender Black women, perhaps the most violated and oppressed of all the Black intersectional groups. – Ibram X. Kendi

We don’t want to promote any system that treats the fact that an individual is LGBT as a personality disorder. And anything that perpetuates that perception is harmful – not only to that member of the community but to the entire community. – Kamala Harris

We all need to understand that our differences make us stronger

The only way to truly heal and grow is to be visible – Laverne Cox

It takes more than a sign, a fabulous outfit or a month of parades. Pride has to resonate from within and shine out to everyone around you. It has to mean something to you and only you first before you announce it to the world. – Solange Nicole

It is revolutionary for any trans person to choose to be seen – Laverne Cox

LGBT people are some of the bravest and most potent change agents and leaders I have encountered and the most forceful defenders of the vulnerable and voiceless because they know what it’s like to be there. – Ronan Farrow

I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive– Elliot Page

We have to do it because we can no longer stay invisible – Sylvia Rivera

I believe that telling our stories, first to ourselves and then to one another and the world, is a revolutionary act. – Janet Mock

Why is it that, as a culture, we are more comfortable seeing two men holding guns than holding hands? – Ernest J. Gaines

To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow – this is a human offering that can border on miraculous. – Elizabeth Gilbert

Coming out is a journey, not a destination.

What is a good Pride quote?

A good Pride quote captures the essence of authenticity, resilience, and love. These quotes remind humanity that true pride comes from embracing one’s identity, regardless of societal expectations.

Is Pride Month celebrated in October?

Pride Month is celebrated in June to honour the Stonewall riots. October is LGBTQ+ History Month, highlighting the contributions and history of the LGBTQ+ community.

These insightful Pride Month quotes remind humanity of the strength and beauty within diversity. They also stress the importance of acceptance and the universal right to love freely. With words from LGBTQ icons and allies, these sayings echo the values of Pride and encourage individuals to continue striving for a more inclusive world.

