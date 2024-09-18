45+ uplifting April quotes to celebrate that spring awakening

April, the fourth month of the year, ushers in the season of spring. In the Northern Hemisphere, the season is marked by frequent showers, a prominent weather feature that accompanies the bloom of spring flowers and greenery. Despite its dreary cold and rain, embrace the inspiration, possibilities, and potential for growth and renewal it brings with these uplifting April quotes.

April is a beautiful month, with its erratic weather patterns, sprouting shoots, greenery, and warmth. Find the right quotes for the month of April to inspire growth and renewal as nature goes through a season of rebirth.

Uplifting April quotes

While literary enthusiasts embrace their creativity and commemorate National Poetry Month, the whole world welcomes the month with a light-hearted holiday called Fools' Day. Here are some quotes to usher in the month.

Hello April quotes

The first of April is marked by mischievous holiday traditions involving pranks and practical jokes. In addition, you can celebrate each day as though it were a holiday as you witness the miracles of spring awakening. Below are quotes to help maintain positivity throughout the month.

Keep calm, it's April.

Rising through the winter fog, spring is already here. — Bhuwan Thapaliya

Our spring has come at last with the soft laughter of April suns and the shadow of April showers. – Byron Caldwell Smith

April was just beginning, and after the warm spring day, it turned cooler and slightly frosty, and a breath of spring could be felt in the soft, cold air. – Anton Chekov

April comes like an idiot, babbling and strewing flowers. – Edna St. Vincent Millay

Oh, the lovely fickleness of an April day! – W. H. Gibson

Springing into April with gratitude and love. — Charmaine J. Forde

April this year, just like April a year ago, is full of whispers, full of sighs, dazzling mud and dingy snow. — Edna St. Vincent Millay

The weather would not settle down. It would rain cats and dogs, then stop, then drip awhile, then stop while it made up its mind what to do next. — Glendon Swarthout

Every religious tradition from the northern hemisphere honours some form of April hallelujah, for this is the season of exquisite redemption, a slam-bang return to joy after a season of cold second thoughts. — Barbara Kingsolver

April Fools' Day quotes

Pranks and jokes are some of the best things about this month. Have a look at funny quotes to add to your celebrations.

Hello everyone (Fools & Wise Ones)! Welcome to the New Month, April! A month is known for sunshine and spring vibes, and it’s Fool’s Day. — Rajesh Goyal

Why are people so tired on April 1st? Because they just finished a 31-day march.

On April Fools' Day, believe nothing and trust no one, just like any other day.

April Fools' is the only day to take people seriously. — Criss Jami

To prank or not to prank. This should not even be a question.

Per se, a prank is meant to thank. — Ana Claudia Antunes

The fool knows after he has suffered.. — Hesiod

I am not a fan of April Fools' Day. I can take a joke; I just do not want to be the joke. — Stewart Stafford

A genius is he who finds the fool in him, happy fools' day. — P. S. Jagadeesh Kumar

It is you, and not I, that is the April Fool. — Charles Lamb

Inspirational April quotes

After the winter season, the much-awaited warmth of the April sun is an answered prayer, bringing hope for better days. Have a look at these inspirational quotes about renewal and growth, as represented by nature in this month.

And if I could have one wish come true, I would wish that I could live inside the heart of spring and fill the world with the flowers of love and peace. — Bhuwan Thapaliya

The winter, the animal sleep of the earth is over, and in the warmth of the affirming sun, all beings, beasts, men, planets, and waters, move freed from the imprisoning frost, acclaim their love that is the light of the sun. — Edith Sitwell

You are already in the territory of the flowers. It is only a matter of time before you blossom. — Bhuwan Thapaliya

Shining through tears, like April suns in showers, that labour to overcome the cloud that loads ’em. – Thomas Otway

April prepares her green traffic light, and the world thinks, 'Go!' – Christopher Morley

If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant. If we did not sometimes taste adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.— Anne Bradstreet

No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn. April is a promise that May is bound to keep, and we know it. – Hal Borland

April is the month of dreams come true. — John Baillie

April is a gentle reminder that life’s transformations are beautiful and inevitable. — Ellen Lovell

April is a reminder that life is a beautiful, ever-renewing cycle. — E. E. Cummings

Short April quotes

Short April quotes are the best additions to your social media posts. Below are ten short captions to celebrate friendship, good times, and this month's warmth, which nurtures the earth.

April is like the sound of raindrops on the windowpane. — Adrian Bell

Spring is made of solid, fourteen-karat gratitude, the reward for the long wait. — Barbara Kingsolver

Sweet spring is your time, is my time, is our time. For springtime is love time and viva sweet love. — E. E. Cummings

Winter has frozen my heart. I can’t wait to drink a glass of spring. — Bhuwan Thapaliya

After the long and portentous eclipse of the patient sun, the sudden spring began. — Edith Sitwell

Winter's done, and April's in the skies. Earth, look up with laughter in your eyes! — Charles G. D. Roberts

Yes, I deserve a spring. — Virginia Woolf

Spring will come, and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer. – Anita Krizzan

Spring is the time of plans and projects. — Leo Tolstoy

Winter passes, and one remembers one's perseverance. — Yoko Ono

Funny April quotes

In addition to celebrating the global annual celebration of hoaxes and practical jokes, the break of the spring season effortlessly stimulates joy and happiness. Here are some funny quotes about the month.

March was a long year, but it’s finally April.

The key to April is the end of March.

Snow in April is abominable. Like a slap in the face when you expected a kiss. — L. M. Montgomery

If you are not cool, who cares? Give a hoot and make a fool out of you. — P. S. Jagadeesh Kumar

April is the cruellest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain. — T.S. Eliot

Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see, the world hath more fools in it than ever. — Charles Lamb

Yet still, when the famed first of April returns. I dread the approach.— Matthew Gregory Lewis

April comes like an idiot, babbling and strewing flowers. — Edna St. Vincent Millay

Summer texted; she was on her way.

The first of April is the day we remember what we are the other 364 days of the year. — Mark Twain

What is the most famous saying about April?

One of the most famous sayings about the month, 'April showers bring May flowers,' is an English proverb. It is believed to have been generated from a 1610 poem which contained a similar phrase, 'Sweet April showers, do spring May flowers.'

What is special about the month of April?

April contains various holidays, such as Arab American Heritage Month, USA National Parks Week, Earth Day, National Autism Awareness Month, and Arbor Day. It also features key Christian holidays such as Easter and Passover.

April quotes express a sense of positivity despite the month's unpredictable weather. These challenges result in growth and renewal for hibernating nature, inspiring human beings to embrace new beginnings.

