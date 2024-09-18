40 magical March quotes to inspire your spring awakening

The third month of the year carries the magic of life, rebirth, freshness and beauty. It marks the end of winter, and its symbolistic position can be used to inspire new growth and transformation. Infuse the warmth of magical March quotes throughout the month to keep up your spirits as you face life.

As the seasons transition from winter's dreary cold into spring's rainy yet muddy warmth, people are reminded by nature to embrace flexibility and change. Find the right messages to inspire transition with its unique mix of opportunities and challenges with these quotes about March.

Magical March quotes

Welcome the arrival of the dawn of spring with a sense of renewal and optimism. Across the world, various cultures acknowledge the month's significance, which carries deep natural symbolism, rhythms, beauty, and spiritual relevance. Below is a great collection of motivational quotes for March.

Hello March quotes

After months of winter, seeing the colours of blooming flowers and feeling the warmth of a shining sun inspires an unmatched sense of renewal. Here are some quotes to enjoy as you bask in the warmth of the much-awaited yellow sun.

It is spring again! The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart. — Rainer Maria Rilke

Sweet spring is your time, is my time, is our time; for springtime is love time. And viva, sweet love! — E. E. Cummings

Do you remember the Shire, Mr. Frodo? It will be spring soon. Do you remember the taste of strawberries? — Sam ( The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King )

) The world is exploding in emerald, sage, and lusty chartreuse, neon green with so much yellow in it. It is an explosive green. — Amy Seidl

The first bud of spring sings the other seeds into joining her uprising. — Amanda Gorman

Something in the air this morning made me feel like flying, spring flight. — Eileen Granfors

Nature's free bounty and useless extravagance had never appeared so fantastically beautiful as it did this spring. — Yukio Mishima

Between March and April, when the sprig begins to sprout, the little bird fulfils her desire to sing in her own words. — Susanna Greer Fein

Every year, you are all, ‘March! This is going to be great! Start of spring!’ But it is definitely not, right? Unexpected things happen in March. — Kate Clayborn

Spring has come again. Earth is like a child that has learned to recite a poem. — Rainer Maria Rilke

Inspirational quotes for March

March is full of symbolism, with nature reflecting themes of positivity, growth, optimism, rebirth, and transformation. Below are some words of encouragement to keep up your spirits.

You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming. — Pablo Neruda

If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome. — Anne Bradstreet

Spring is the time of plans and projects. — Leo Tolstoy

What a strange thing! To be alive beneath cherry blossoms. — Kobayashi Issa

'Is the spring coming?' he said. 'What is it like?' It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine. — Frances Hodgson Burnett

When spring came, even the false spring, there were no problems except where to be happiest. — Ernest Hemingway

That is one good thing about this world. There are always sure to be more springs. — L. M. Montgomery

I suppose the best kind of spring morning is the best weather God has to offer.— Dodie Smith

We sat in silence, letting the green in the air heal what it could. — Erica Bauermeister

Nothing ever seems impossible in spring, you know. — L. M. Montgomery

Short magical March quotes

Short motivating quips are the best addition to your monthly journaling, vision boards, and daily reminders. Here are some short and inspiring quotes.

Spring passes and one remembers one's innocence. — Yoko Ono

It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. — Mark Twain

Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world. — Virgil A. Kraft

Despite the forecast, live like it is spring. — Lilly Pulitzer

March is the month of expectation, the things we do not know. — Emily Dickinson

Spring work is going on with joyful enthusiasm. — John Muir

Trees still grow after letting dead things go. — Darnell Lamont Walker

You are reborn with the roses in every spring. — Juan Ramón Jiménez

In March, winter is holding back, and spring is pulling forward. — Jean Hersey

Only those with tenacity can march forward in March. — Ernest Agyemang Yeboah

Happy March quotes

The colours of vibrant nature stir up a sense of happiness, calming the heart and soothing stress away. As winter breaks, acknowledge your upbeat spirit with these fun March quotes.

In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt. — Margaret Atwood

People were always the limiters of happiness except for the very few that were as good as spring itself. — Ernest Hemingway

Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's party'! — Robin Williams

Surely, the flowers of a hundred springs are simply the souls of beautiful things! — L. M. Montgomery

The delicious soft, spring-suggesting air. How it fills my veins with life! — Henry David Thoreau

I love March as it gives me hope that new beginnings are always beautiful. — Anamika Mishra

Despite March’s windy reputation, winter is not really blown away; it is washed away. It flows down all the hills, swirls down the valleys, and spills out to sea.

Golden daffodils dance in the gentle breeze, birds twitter a happy song, and sunshine caresses my face as I taste the delicious sweetness of springtime again. — Peggy Toney Horton

This is the perfume of March; rain, loam, feathers, and mint. — Lisa Kleypas

March was an unpredictable month when it was never clear what might happen. Warm days raised hopes until ice and grey skies shut over the town again. — Tracy Chevalier

What is special about March?

The month marks the end of winter. Natural processes of growth seen in plants and energised activity in animals have symbolic parallels with life among human beings.

What do they say about the month of March?

March is said to be named after Martius or Mars, the Roman god of war and agriculture. It is also known as the month of change.

What is the old saying about the month of March?

The Gnomologia: Adagies and Proverbs; Wise Sentences and Witty Sayings, Ancient and Modern, Foreign and British by Thomas Fuller (1732) lists some of the oldest quotes about the month. They include:

Comes in like a Lion, goes out like a Lamb.

So many mists in March, you see.

March many weathers, rain’d and blow’d, but March grass never did good.

A peck of March dust and a shower in May makes the corn green and the fields gay.

Magical March quotes can fill you with a sense of renewal, inspiring self-awareness and growth. The parallel drawn between the awakening occurring in nature is the perfect dose of inspiration needed to face change and new experiences.

