10-year anniversary quotes to send to your beloved partner

Everyone hopes their marriage lasts forever when they say "I do" to their better half. However, you can never predict the length of time a marriage will last. Every year in marriage is a milestone and a blessing which deserves celebration. Here are 10-year anniversary quotes you can send your spouse once you clock a decade in your marriage.

Photo: pexels.com, @lucianphotography (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A decade together is a big deal; you should appreciate your partner by sending them 10-year wedding anniversary quotes. This is because a decade in marriage is a huge deal, as the divorce rate has increased over the recent past. Sending quotes to your beloved on a card or text is also a great way to express your feeling. These 10 years of marriage quotes for your anniversary celebration will strengthen your marriage.

Best 10-year anniversary quotes

Being married for 10 years is no small fete and deserves to be celebrated. If you are hitting a decade of marriage, send your sweetheart one of these deep quotes on your special day.

May our vows mean as much today as they did a decade ago.

When we first met, I did not know how things would turn out. I have enjoyed the past 10 years with you. Many happy returns to us!

No matter how much cats fight, there always seem to be plenty of kittens. Happy 10th anniversary!

One decade down; forever to go.

Happy 10-year anniversary, dear! Nothing feels best than being by your side. The base of this successful 10 years is love. My every day makes sense because you're with me. May our marriage remain the same always!

Even after enduring the ups and downs of life, our marriage is still strong. My dear, congratulations on finishing 10 years of our marriage.

I can't believe that a decade has passed so fast! Our relationship is getting old but solid and perfect. It was a beautiful journey, and I wish our journey never ends. To many more!

If I know what love is, it is because of you. Happy 10th anniversary!

One decade is only the beginning. So long as we're together, the best is yet to come.

Cheers to every plan we have together and to the many memories we're creating. Happy 10th anniversary.

May this major marriage milestone be one of many on your path to forever. Happy 10th anniversary!

A successful marriage requires falling in love often, always with the same person. — Mignon McLaughlin

Funny 10-year anniversary quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @alleksana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marriage is full of ups and downs, but the humour makes it endurable. Send your beloved these funny quotes and make them laugh as they celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Happy anniversary to a husband who doesn't recognise how happy he makes me feel when he shuts his mouth.

I know that loving me isn't always easy, but at least it's worth it.

Sorry, darling, no refunds! You are stuck with me. Happy 10th anniversary.

Living together for 10 years without killing each other calls for a celebration. Wishing you a very happy 10th anniversary, my darling.

I have been married to a judge for a decade. I should have asked for a jury. — Groucho Marx

Choosing you makes up for all the bad decisions I've ever made. Happy 10th anniversary!

99% of our marriage has been shouting, what? from the other room. And I love the remaining one per cent!

Love might be blind. It is only when you get married that it acts as an eye-opener.

A decade has gone by so fast. Every day I spend with you is a treat. I cherish you and cannot wait to see what is in store for us in the coming years.

These 10 years have made me realize how perfect my choice was when I chose you to be my life partner.

Here's your annual reminder that you married up. Happy anniversary.

On our 10th wedding anniversary, let's celebrate that we completed one more year of fighting!

Like a kick to the gut, you'll always take my breath away.

10-year anniversary quotes to husband

Photo: pexels.com, @towfiqubarbhuiya (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you and your husband celebrating a decade in marriage? Below are some great 10th anniversary quotes you can send him to appreciate him.

Thanks for being my handyman, even when nothing between us ever feels broken.

I've been madly in love with you since I first laid eyes on you. A decade later, that love hasn't wavered for a minute. Happy anniversary to my amazing husband.

Life is simple when your best friend is also your life mate. Happy 10th anniversary to the person who means the most to me.

For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow. — Rosemonde Gerard

Here is to us for celebrating more years of togetherness and companionship. Happy wedding anniversary!

Cheers to achieving this milestone in our journey of a lifetime. I hope we achieve many more.

The last 10 years have been full of laughter, joy, and some strands of sadness but a lot of learning and love. Thanks for being my soul mate. Happy 10th anniversary!

Cheers to reaching this significant turning point in our lifelong path. I hope we do even more in our marriage.

When someone is murdered, the police investigate the spouse first. That tells you everything you need to know about marriage. — Katharine Hepburn

Difficulties are a part of life and relationships. The most important thing is to overcome them and be together, no matter what!

Thanks for being the big spoon to my little spoon.

Spending a decade with a person like you is a dream come true! May we have many more great years together.

I'm thrilled to be celebrating a whole decade of our relationship with you. I wish you a bright future.

When you love a person, nothing else matters except their happiness. You have always put my happiness first. I love you for that.

For better or worse, I still choose you.

When we first met, I had doubts about where we would end up. But these last decade has been the best years of my life.

10-year anniversary quotes to wife

Photo: pexels.com, @borishamer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After being with your wife for 10 years, you need to let her know you still love her and appreciate her presence in your life. Surprise her with these 10-year-together quotes and express your love for her.

Marrying you was the smartest thing I ever did.

I want to thank you for being the best spouse and mother I could have asked for. You have always prioritized our family and supported us throughout. I adore you a lot!

I love her, and that's the beginning and end of everything. — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Another year with you makes me hope we live forever.

A decade seems short when you have vowed to spend the rest of your life with your soulmate. Happy anniversary wifey!

I seriously won the lottery! I feel like the luckiest person on earth to have you by my side.

I am thankful you are mine always and forever. I can't help but see our story as a fairytale. Happy 10th anniversary to my life's love!

They say a person needs three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, do, and hope for. — Tom Bodett

A decade ago, we promised always to be there to love each other. I found loyalty, friendship, and love when I married you. Thank you for being my life partner. Happy Anniversary!

I am so glad I get to see your face first thing in the morning. You give me the sweetest dreams. I love you, my dear wife.

To my doe: I love you, deer. Happy 10th anniversary

Marriage is a beautiful thing, but it is not always easy. I am glad we conquered despite everyone's predictions that we would fail.

You are the reason we have spent a decade of love and romance. You are my strength, my cheerleader, and my biggest supporter. Happy anniversary!

True love that matures and develops through time is hard to find. My darling, it has been a great blessing to have found you. I hope we enjoy our relationship for many more years.

As new people enter our lives, they improve them. You, my sweetheart, are the one who has improved my life the most.

Marriage takes hard work, and being with your partner for a decade is a great milestone. This is because many marriages end up in divorce after a short time. Your 10th anniversary is a great time to celebrate and appreciate each other for reaching this milestone. Pick any of the above 10-year anniversary quotes and share those celebrating ten years of marriage.

READ ALSO: 100+ heart-touching birthday wishes for a daughter from a mother

Legit.ng published an article about heart-touching birthday wishes. A birthday is a special occasion that needs to be celebrated. Celebrating a birthday for someone special, like a daughter, is even more special.

The relationship between a mother and daughter is so special, and no one can understand it besides them. As a mother wishing your daughter the best on her birthday is one of the most fulfilling feelings.

Source: Legit.ng