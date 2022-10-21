100+ short introvert quotes, sayings and captions that are so true

Introverts are generally characterised as shy and quiet people. They feel uncomfortable when in a crowd of people. As a result, they tend to have few close friends. The trait can either be inborn or develop due to one's surroundings. You will likely find these introvert quotes relatable if you are an introverted person.

Social introverts are drained when they are in a large crowd of people. Do you know that some people are more introverted than others? The people who fall in the middle of the scale are called ambiverts. Here is a look at the short introvert quotes, sayings and captions that are so true.

Deep short introvert quotes

Don’t be surprised why your friend prefers to remain alone most of the time. Check out the collection of deep sayings about introverted, quiet and shy people.

Please kindly go away; I'm introverting.

You may think I’m small, but I have a universe inside my mind.

I am rarely bored alone and often bored in groups and crowds.

Solitude matters; for some people, it's the air they breathe.

Without great solitude, no serious work is possible.

People empty me. I have to get away to refill.

I have an Introvert Hangover. I'm totally exhausted from too much human interaction.

Because when you are imagining, you might as well imagine something worthwhile.

Telling an introvert to go to a party is like telling a saint to go to hell.

Your visions will only become clear when you can look into your heart. Who looks outside,

An introversion party is three people sprawled on couches and pillows, reading and occasionally talking.

It had never occurred to me that my anxious view of the world was just one framework.

I don’t have the energy for fake friendships, forced interactions, or meaningless conversations.

It takes 3 hours to be mentally ready for a 2-hours outing. It doesn’t look like a good deal.

Introverts enjoy people-watching. Extroverts enjoy people watching.

You do not need to leave your room. Remain sitting at your table and listen.

There are no scarier words to an introvert than “can we set up a quick call next week?”

I'd be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That's how I refuel.

I'm an introvert… I love being by myself, being outdoors, taking long walks with my dogs and looking at the trees, flowers, and the sky.

Inspirational introvert quotes

Quiet people have the loudest minds in academic performance because of their creativity. Check out the inspirational quotes for introverts highlighted below.

Stay true to your nature. If you like to do things slowly and steadily, don't let others make you feel like you have to race. If you enjoy depth, don't force yourself to seek breadth.

Don’t think of introversion as something that needs to be cured… Spend your free time the way. you like, not how you think you're supposed to.

Silence is only frightening to people who are compulsively verbalising.

I would admit I'm an introvert. I don't know why introverts have to apologise.

The world will undervalue who you are when you undervalue what you do.

I think I’m a weird combination of deeply introverted and very daring. I can feel both those things working.

E-mail is far more convenient than the telephone. As far as I’m concerned, I would throw my phone away if I could get away with it.

In order to be open to creativity, one must have the capacity for constructive use of solitude. One must overcome the fear of being alone.

There is no such thing as a pure introvert or extrovert. Such a person would be in a lunatic asylum.

What if you love knowledge for its own sake, not necessarily as a blueprint to action? What if you wish there were more, not fewer reflective types in the world?

Quiet people have the loudest minds.

I wish, as well as everybody else, to be perfectly happy, but like everybody else, it must be in my own way.

I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday

I need three hours to get ready, two of which are me talking myself into getting ready.

I am a mild introvert. But I have learned to be a very successful extrovert because if you want to impact, you have to work with people.

I think a lot, but I don’t say much.

Alone had always felt like an actual place to me, as if it weren't a state of being but rather a room where I could retreat to be who I was.

Originality thrives in seclusion, free of outside influences beating upon us to cripple the creative mind. Be alone —that is the secret of invention: be alone, and that is when ideas are born.

Let’s clear one thing up: Introverts do not hate small talk because we dislike people. We hate small talk because we hate the barrier it creates between people

I'm very picky about whom I give my energy. I prefer to reserve my time, intensity and spirit exclusively for those who reflect sincerity.

Don’t underestimate me because I’m quiet. I know more than I say, think more than I speak and observe more than you know.

I talked to a calzone for fifteen minutes before realising it was just an introverted pizza. I wish all my acquaintances were so tasty.

Funny quotes for introverts

Many people consider introverted individuals weird because they are loners and anti-social misfits, which is a myth. Here are some hilarious quotes for introverts.

Introverts never do things to get a reaction. We do things not to get a reaction.

A large group of people is called a “No Thanks”.

Home is where the introvert is.

You see things. You keep quiet about them, and you understand.

Sometimes you just need to lie on the couch and read for a couple of years.

I’m sorry I didn’t answer when you called my phone. I don’t use it for that.

If you want to talk to me on the phone, I'll need at least three days' notice.

Blessed are those who don’t seek out unnecessary conversation.

People always tell introverts to be more talkative and leave their comfort zones, yet no one tells extroverts to shut up to make the zone comfortable.

I make up for what I lack in social skills in hiding-from-people skills.

Do you ever go somewhere and think, “I would like this place a lot more if there were fewer people here”?

I don’t believe anything revolutionary has ever been invented by a committee… I'm going to give you some advice that might be hard to take. That advice is: Work alone… Not on a committee. Not on a team. – Steve Wozniak

Every room is an escape room when you’re an introvert.

One time I talked to someone for twenty minutes, so now I know how exhausted someone feels after running a marathon.

I am introverted. This means if I see you in public and have a chance to pass by without you seeing me, I will take that chance.

I always feel like a hostage negotiator whenever someone starts a particularly vapid small talk with me: “listen, you don’t have to do this.

Why the f-k would you go big when you can go home?

You might be an introvert if you are ready to go home before you leave the house.

My best acquaintances are those with whom I spoke no word.

Come out of your shell – that noxious expression that fails to appreciate that some animals naturally carry shelter everywhere, and some humans are just the same.

You know you’re an introvert when you have inside jokes with yourself.

I paid my rent, so don't ask me to go out. I'm in the crib getting my money's worth .

My hobbies include trying to close the elevator door before someone else gets on.

Quotes about being an introvert

Are you ready to embrace your introverted side? Check out these introvert quotes to embrace your true personality.

I know I seem really friendly, but I’m a closet introvert.

The highest form of love is to be the protector of another person’s solitude.

When you're an introvert like me, and you've been lonely for a while, and then you find someone who understands you, you become really attached to them. It's a real release.

As a child, I suppose I was not quite normal. My happiest times were when I was left alone in the house on a Saturday.

I don't hate people; I just feel better when they aren’t around.

People say things to me like, ‘It’s really cool that you don’t go out and get drunk all the time and go to clubs.’ I appreciate that, but I’m kind of an introverted kind of person just by nature.

Introverts crave meaning, so party chitchat feels like sandpaper to our psyche.

Introverts are capable of acting like extroverts for the sake of work they consider important, people they love, or anything they value highly.

But generally speaking, I tend to be quiet and introspective.

Sometimes I just agree with people so they can stop talking.

There is a tremendous difference between being alone and lonely. You could be lonely in a group of people. I like being alone. I like eating by myself. I go home at night, watch a movie, or hang out with my dog.

A good rule of thumb is that any environment that consistently leaves you feeling bad about who you are is the wrong environment.

I’m so extroverted. I want to learn how to be introverted, though.

I owe everything I have done to the fact that I am very much at ease being alone.

I want to be alone… with someone else who wants to be alone.

Directing is extrovert and gregarious; writing is isolating, introverted, and lonely.

I'm probably the most introverted extrovert you'll ever meet. Up until I got this show, I was constantly told, 'She was really good, but she’s just not cute enough.’

I'm very analytical and somewhat introspective; that’s the nature of the work I do.

Our culture made a virtue of living only as extroverts. We discouraged the inner journey, the quest for a centre. So we lost our centre and have to find it again.

I’m not harmful, just introspective. You can probably think I’m weird, but it’s not harmful weird.

Introvert captions for Instagram

Including introvert sayings in your bio and posts can help showcase your real personality to your followers. Feel free to also post these quotes about introverts to your stories on the platform.

I’m a social vegan. I avoid meet.

I’m not anti-social. I’m Pro-Solitude.

Introverts avoid small talk because we know it's the whitebread of conversation. There are no real nutrients in it. Just empty calories.

If you see me in public, it’s not me.

There are times I wish I was a master magician so I could disappear into the folds of time.

I love to be alone. I never found a companion that was so companionable as solitude.

I’m not anti-social. I’m selectively social.

Sorry, I'm late. I didn't want to come.

Introverts do not call; we Text.

Sorry, I missed your call; I was staring in horror at the screen, wondering why you couldn't just text me on earth.

Silence is a beautiful song that I want to live forever.

Whew, that was close! Almost had to socialise.

Do you feel harassed by the “read receipt" feature for text messaging?

Introverts hard at work using silence and solitude to recharge.

My idea of a fun night was diving into a massive pile of To Be Read books stacked near my dresser. – Jeff Sampson

Sorry, I can't talk. I talked to two people yesterday.

I need space from a world that is filled with millions of mouths that talk too much but never have anything to say.

I always regret the plans I made when I was in a 5-minute extroverted mood.

Being an introvert is basically liking your friends but wanting them to leave at the same time.

Introvert quotes will help you appreciate and blend in with people of different personalities of others. Feel free to share them with your loved ones.

