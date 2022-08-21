30 Master Oogway's quotes from the wise Kung Fu Panda tortoise

Are you a Kung Fu Panda fan? Master Oogway is an ancient tortoise who is one of the series' most powerful characters, and he gave many memorable remarks throughout Kung Fu Panda. Take a cue from these insightful Master Oogway's quotes from the Kung Fu Panda film.

The turtle from Kung Fu Panda has plenty of quotable wisdom for everyone. Here are some famous quotes he shares in the movie.

Master Oogway's quotes

It is often said that mastering the art of anything requires a lifetime of study and practice. Here are some favourite Kung Fu Panda's Oogway's quotes you can use.

Use your skills for a good young warrior. Find the one thing you were denied so long ago – compassion.

Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift, that's why it's called the present.

Your mind is like this water, my friend. When it is agitated, it becomes difficult to see. But if you allow it to settle, the answer becomes clear.

You are the master of your destiny: No one and nothing can come in between you and your destiny except you. Take destiny by the horns and have fun.

Who knows the ways of the universe? Accident? Or destiny? That is the secret.

Look at this tree. I cannot make it blossom when it suits me, nor make it bear fruit before its time. No matter what you do, that seed (of peach) will grow to be a peach tree. You may wish for an apple or an orange, but you will get a peach.

There is no charge for awesomeness...or attractiveness.

It's so nice to see you've managed to take the most respected art form in China and use it to pursue nothing but fame.

When will you realize it? The more you take, the less you have.

The true path to victory is to find your opponent’s weakness and make him suffer for it. And to take his strength and use it against him until he finally falls or quits.

My time has come. You must continue your journey… without me. You must… believe. Promise me you'll believe.

When the path you walk always leads back to yourself, you never get anywhere.

Maybe it can – if you are willing to guide, nurture, believe in it.

No matter what you do, that seed will grow to be a peach tree. You may wish for an apple or an orange, but you will get a peach.

There is always something more to learn. Even for a master.

Kung Fu Panda quotes by Master Oogway

Every Kung Fu Panda turtle quote is worth reading. They are short and to the point and have a good sense of humour. Unlike most sayings or proverbs, these Kung Fu Panda's Master Oogway's quotes will make you think about things differently.

You got to let go of that stuff from the past because it just doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is what you choose to be now.

It matters not what someone is born but what they grow to be.

What is it that makes us human? It's not something you can program. You can't put it into a chip. It's the strength of the human heart. The difference between us and machines.

One often meets his destiny on the road he takes to avoid it.

If you only do what you can do, you will never be more than who you are.

There is a saying: Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.

Don't push past memories deeper inside of yourself. Let those memories breathe and let old wounds heal.

Once I realized the problem was not you but within me. I found inner peace and was able to harness the flow of the universe.

There is just news. There is no good or bad.

You are not the Dragon Warrior! You will never be the Dragon Warrior until you learn the secret of the Dragon Scroll!

There is no secret ingredient. Don't have to. To make something special, you just believe it's special.

Every master must find his path to inner peace.

You don't need to meditate for hours and hours to attain inner peace and enlightenment. You need only see, feel, and act from the heart. Let the heart guide you to your peaceful enlightenment.

Your story may not have such a happy beginning, but that doesn't make you who you are. It is the rest of your story. Who you choose to be.

Shifu, an acorn, can only become the mighty oak, not a cherry tree. You must let her grow into what she will be.

Reading Master Oogway's quotes is always an insightful and thought-provoking experience. The above quotes demonstrate how this wise old tortoise taught us so much about life, whether it was through tough love or fatherly advice.

