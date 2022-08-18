100+ flirty good morning texts for him that will make him smile

Messaging is an outstanding way to express your love for your partner. Sending a good morning text to him is not just about saying good morning; it also lets your significant person know he is always on your mind when you wake up. In this article, you will find some cute, funny, short, sweet, and romantic flirty good morning texts for him.

You can start your partner's day off right with adorable flirty good morning texts for him. Sending your partner a good morning message will make him happy and feel loved and appreciated.

Flirty good morning messages for him

A short good morning message from the heart is always appreciated, whether it is a husband, boyfriend, or someone you want to be better acquainted with. Here is a collection of beautiful good morning messages split into various categories to brighten his mood as he starts his day.

Cute good morning texts for him

Are you looking for the best way to express the love you have for your boyfriend? Here is a list of cute good morning messages to make the guy in your life smile.

Wishing you a good morning, a fantastic afternoon, and an even better goodnight because that’s when you’ll be seeing me!

I woke up just to say good morning, and now it's time to fall back asleep. Wake me up with a reply.

Hey! I am not only wishing you a good morning, but I am also here to put a smile on your face.

Morning babe! I made you breakfast in bed, but then I remembered we live in two completely different places. So, now I'm eating your breakfast in bed!

Good morning! I just wanna say thank you; every day, you spoil me with your love and your constant acts of kindness. I just cannot start my day without first thinking of you. I love you!

I woke up on the wrong side of the bed; it was an empty space where YOU were supposed to be.

Besides your hug, your kiss is the best part of my morning, so am I going to get one or not? Good morning!

Wake up, babe. It's time to greet the day knowing that you have a fantastic girlfriend who thinks you are just the greatest!

Mornings are my favourite! Because when I open my eyes, I get to see your kind, loving face. Unless I’m facing the other direction.

Babe, you need to stop this. I have been hiccupping continuously for the last 20 minutes. Just get up already and stop dreaming about me!

Morning babe. Don't worry if you didn't get enough sleep last night, you could look forward to some naps later!

Good morning! Ok, I just realized I have a serious issue. I can't stop thinking about you!!

Good morning to the sweetest person in the world. Thank you for being born and for all the other things you are without trying.

I don’t mind waking up tired because I know I get to see you later.

Sweet good morning text for him

Do you to keep the fire burning in your relationship? The sweet good morning text messages below will make your boyfriend, husband or crush feel loved and think of you all day.

Good morning, babe. Every day, you spoil me with your love and little acts of kindness. I just cannot start my day without first thinking of you.

I was never a morning person until I met you. Now I love it because I wake up next to the most handsome guy in the world.

Even though we can’t be together, I’m happy I get to be with you every night in my dreams. Good morning honey!

Good morning! I thought that a message from me would perk you up this morning. You may still need some coffee, though.

Although challenges may come today, be happy and at peace knowing you are deeply loved.

My life is the sweetest with you, and my heart loveliest with you. Please keep my life sweet always with your love, my sweetheart. Have a great day ahead!

I hope you slept well, baby. Sorry for not being able to spend this wonderful morning with you. I made you coffee and left something special for you at the table. Can’t wait to see you again.

My favorite times of the day are the mornings, like this morning when I wake up to you and when I know I will see you again tonight.

Good morning to the man of my dreams! Every day since I met you has been a good day. Love you!

All the beauty in the universe doesn’t compare to your smile. Good morning handsome.

Good morning, sweetheart! Just making sure that you’re awake. You have some important stuff to do, remember? Have a wonderful morning and a blessed day. Can’t wait to talk to you!

Good morning, my love! Do you know how wonderful it is for me to wake up in your arms? I look forward to seeing you this evening.

Good morning honey! You are the most amazing guy! I am so thankful to have you in my life!

Last night my dreams were filled with thoughts of you. You truly are the man of my dreams. Good morning my love.

I love waking up in your arms each day. Good morning, my handsome man. I wish you a beautiful day.

Happy thoughts are the best cures for a Monday morning, and I’m always happiest when I’m thinking about you!

My morning would be better if I were there with you, but I am so glad you are in my life. Have a beautiful day!

The morning sunshine gives a tender smile, reminding me of your beautiful heart. I love you.

Rise and shine, my sweet prince! How are you doing? Don't worry about what's going to happen today. You are strong enough to cope with anything. I love you, and I believe in you, honey!

Good morning, handsome! I love the smell of fresh coffee in the morning; it’s a reminder that I have another day to spend with you.

The fight that we had last night, I'm sorry for that. It was stupid, I was tired, and you didn't deserve to be treated like that. I hope you're having a wonderful morning and not being angry with me. I love you!

Flirty good morning texts for him

Are you looking for the best flirty good morning texts to send your boyfriend? The flirty messages below will help you express your feelings and make him feel special.

A good morning would involve you having me for breakfast, but since I'm not there, my text message will have to do.

I woke up this morning, and you instantly crossed my mind. Just wanted to tell you that I love you.

I can still smell your scent on my skin from last night. Good morning, and hurry to come to me to hold me tight as I want it

I had a steamy and hot dream about you. I can’t wait to be in your arms. Good morning, dear.

I had a bad dream last night, and I wished you were there for me. Will you take care of me tonight?

I love you. Just wanted to make sure those were the first words you saw this morning.

Morning love! Sitting down to morning coffee with you on my mind. Hope you have a wonderful day.

Good morning darling! If you wanna stop by my house tonight, I just might have a kiss waiting for you.

I'm so excited to see you in the office today!" or "Good morning, handsome! I hope your day is going well.

Morning, babe, just lying here imagining what would happen if you were here right now. Spoiler alert: It wouldn’t involve getting out of bed.

Having a guy like you is a dream for most girls, but I'm so lucky to have it as my reality. Good morning babe. I love you dearly.

Good morning, baby. I’m about to get into the shower; I wish we had one together.

Good morning hot stuff! I was sleeping in your shirt last night. I can still smell your cologne all over me.

All good mornings should start with this text message from me to you. Good morning handsome!

Good morning handsome! The thought of being in your arms is the only thing keeping me warm this morning.

Is it weird that I went to sleep last night just thinking about how excited I was to text you this morning? That’s the effect you have on me.

Good morning, dear. There are two things I’d like to eat this morning: Breakfast and you!

Good morning sweetheart. I couldn’t help but think of you as soon as I woke up. Hope your day is good and bright! xoxo

Good morning text to make him smile

Sending him funny good morning texts is the best way to put a smile on your boyfriend's face. Here is a list of good morning texts for him to show how much you miss and love him.

Without you, I don’t know if I’d have a smile this big on my face this early in the morning.

Wake up, babe. It's time to greet the day knowing that you have a fantastic girlfriend who thinks you are just the greatest!

You were the last person on my mind before sleeping, and you are the first this morning. I hope you have a nice day.

I hope your first cup of coffee is good today! It’s always good to have someone waiting for you at home when you get off work. I can’t wait to spend the rest of your day off with you!

Babe, I know you check your phone every morning, so here I am for you to think about me! Just kidding! Sort of I love you and good morning!

It doesn’t matter whether I drink tea or coffee. I will always feel the same as long as you are in my thoughts. Good morning sweetheart!

Good morning! When do I get to see your cute face again?

I love you, sleepyhead! I know you're looking extra s*xy with the bedhead hair!

Good morning! Ok, I just realized I have a serious issue; I can't stop thinking about you!!

It feels great to have such a handsome man like you on my mind this early in the morning! Good morning, my love!

Without you, I’m not sure I would have a wide smile on my face this morning.

Good morning my love! I had a naughty dream about you last night! Can't wait to tell you tonight.

I would fix you breakfast in bed, but I'm lazy. So a good morning text shall do. Good morning!

Simply peak his curiosity by sending a text without any context – random emojis, a funny photo, meme etc.

Funny good morning texts for him

Nothing beats the feeling of waking up to a beautiful good morning beautiful text from your significant other, for they set the mood right for a good day. Show your funny side by hilariously wishing him a good day.

Hey sleepyhead! I looked online at the restaurant’s menu for our date tonight. Want to know what is on the menu? Me-n-u.

Babe, you need to stop this. I have been hiccupping continuously for the last 20 minutes. Just get up already and stop dreaming about me!

Babe, I want to break up. Your morning routine. With this sweet text! I love you!

You are the bacon to my eggs, the PB to my J, and the French to my toast. Just wanted to say good morning and also that I’m very hungry right now.

This is a new thing for me: you are the first thing on my mind in the morning and the last thing I smile about before going to sleep. Good morning!

You are sweeter than the syrup I had on my pancakes this morning. I love you with all my heart and hope you have a good day!

Good morning to a partner who knows everything about me yet still, for some reason, sticks around. Hope your day is full of fun and laughter!

I hope you woke up feeling like Superman. But remember that I hold your kryptonite.

I know you are a heavy sleeper and can sleep through anything, so I’m not going to wake you up. But good morning!

Good morning! I'd like to live out my dreams with you, my very naughty dreams from last night!

I love pancakes and waffles! But loving you means that I never have to choose. We can just share our breakfast in bed. Good morning my love!

Congratulations, you just earned the privilege of spending today with me. Good morning, sweetheart.

Good morning, love. I see my spell hasn’t been broken. You are still incredibly, hopelessly, insanely, head-over-heels in love with me. May the magic continue!

I used to think that my mornings were always going to be bland and boring, but now they're so much better good morning, s*xy.

Short good morning texts for him

A morning greeting is a chance to remind your boyfriend or husband of what he means to you. Here are some short and precise good morning texts for him.

With you, all my dreams are a reality. Good morning, my lover.

Good morning handsome! I love you deeply.

Good morning hon! I'm thinking of you today!

You are more precious to me than all the world’s gold. Good morning darling.

Good mornings are always good for me when I know I’ll see you later.

I need you more than coffee beans this morning!

Just want to say good morning, and I love you.

Good morning! I went to bed smiling last night because of you.

Good morning babe! Rise and shiiiine!!

I send you this morning message to remind you that forever and always, I’m yours.

Good morning! Hope you have a day as awesome as you are!

Good morning, cutie. Woke up with a smile just thinking of you.

Good morning to the person who stole my heart.

Good morning to the person who makes me smile every single day!

My heart literally skipped a beat when I thought of you this morning.

I wish I was there to kiss you all over and give you the best morning ever!

Good morning, honey. I hope you have a great day.

Romantic good morning messages for him

Good morning texts are great in romantic relationships and can also be a good way to start the day. Below are some romantic good morning texts for him that will make him feel good from the time when he wakes up.

I send you a billion roses from my heart to ensure your day has a lovely scent! Good morning sweetheart!

Good morning handsome! May your day be joyous, like the joy reflected in my eyes from loving you.

I’m always grateful to the universe for bringing you into my life. Have fun today, dear.

Wake up, babe. It's time to greet the day knowing that you have a fantastic partner (me) who thinks you are just the greatest.

Can I teleport to your bed? I miss waking up next to you more than you can imagine. May this morning make you feel like life is a very special gift, and you mean so much to this world. Rise and shine, baby.

Good morning to the most valuable treasure in my life. Keep smiling and shining.

May your day bring only happiness to you, like the happiness that comes from loving you.

There’s never a moment when my mind is not loving you. Good morning baby!

I woke up this morning with a smile on my face because you were the first person on my mind. Good morning.

I wish I was by your side to shower you with kisses before you step out today.

Mornings are the most important times of the day. They dictate how someone’s day will look. These flirty good morning texts for him is all he needs to start off his day in style.

