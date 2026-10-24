Enugu Air is a Nigerian airline owned by the Enugu State Government, headquartered in Enugu and operating from Akanu Ibiam International Airport as its hub. It launched in July 2025 and has grown quickly into one of Nigeria's newest domestic carriers. This guide covers everything you need to know before you book.

Enugu Air, a state-owned Nigerian airline operating from Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu. Photo: @SIMplemedia (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The Nigerian Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, inaugurated Enugu Air on 7 July 2025.

The airline initially operated as a virtual carrier under the air operator certificate (AOC) of XE Jet, before receiving its own AOC from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority in March 2026.

The advertised launch fare from Enugu to Lagos starts at ₦98,000 one-way.

one-way. As of October 2026, Enugu Air flies to: Enugu, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, Asaba, Warri, Benin, and Douala.

Bookings can be made directly at enuguairlines.ng or through major travel agencies.

What is Enugu Air?

Enugu Air is a Nigerian airline owned by the Enugu State Government, based in Enugu and operating from Akanu Ibiam International Airport, with commercial operations commencing on 7 July 2025.

As of March 2026, the airline operates domestic services within Nigeria using Embraer regional jets. Its fleet currently stands at six aircraft.

Born from the leadership of the Enugu State Government, Enugu Air's stated goal is to connect the Southeast to the world and to become the leading regional airline in Africa.

At launch, Governor Peter Mbah outlined an ambitious expansion roadmap. Routes began with the "golden triangle" of Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos, with plans to extend to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other Nigerian cities, and eventually to African countries, China, Europe, the UK, and the US.

Where does Enugu Air fly?

Enugu Air's current network includes: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Kano, Warri, Asaba, Benin City, and Douala, with direct flights connecting Enugu to Lagos, Abuja, and regional hubs daily.

A new route from Abuja to Asaba started on 20 October 2026, with tickets now available for booking.

The table below summarises the current Enugu Air network as confirmed on the official timetable:

Route from Enugu Destination airport Service type Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport (LOS) Daily direct Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport (ABV) Daily direct Port Harcourt Port Harcourt International (PHC) Scheduled Owerri Sam Mbakwe Airport (QOW) Scheduled Kano Mallam Aminu Kano Airport (KAN) Scheduled Warri Warri Airport (QRW) Scheduled Asaba Asaba International Airport (ABB) Scheduled Benin City Benin Airport (BNI) Scheduled Douala, Cameroon Douala International Airport (DLA) International

According to The Nation Newspaper, Governor Peter Mbah said at the airline's launch:

We’re starting off with three Embraer aircraft – efficient elegant birds made for our terrain. Our routes begin with a powerful golden triangle: Enugu to Abuja to Lagos. From there, we stretch our wings to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and across various other cities.

Which terminal is Enugu Air in Lagos?

This is one of the most searched questions about the airline, and the answer matters because Lagos has two distinct domestic terminals.

MMA2 (Murtala Muhammed Airport 2) is the privately run, modern domestic terminal — considered the most passenger-friendly terminal in Nigeria — and serves airlines including Ibom Air, ValueJet, and United Nigeria Airlines.

The GAT (General Aviation Terminal) is the older, government-run domestic terminal located a few minutes' drive from MMA2, and hosts Air Peace as its primary Lagos hub.

Flight tracking data confirms that Enugu Air operates departures from Lagos Murtala Mohammed Airport (LOS), and based on the airline's partnership with XE Jet and the carriers co-listed at MMA2, Enugu Air passengers departing Lagos should check in at MMA2.

Always confirm your terminal by checking your booking confirmation or contacting the Enugu Air customer support line on 02013303990 before travel, as terminal assignments can change.

Key tips for connecting passengers

MMA1 (the international terminal) and MMA2/GAT (domestic terminals) are not connected airside. If you are connecting between an international and a domestic flight, you must exit the international terminal, clear immigration and customs, collect your bags, and take a taxi or shuttle (5–15 minutes depending on traffic) to the domestic terminal.

Enugu Air ticket prices and fares

The advertised launch fare from Enugu to Lagos starts from ₦98,000 one-way, with the Abuja route listed separately as a "Capital Express" service.

Fares vary depending on how far in advance you book, the day of travel, and demand. Across the Enugu–Lagos route, one-way economy fares on Nigerian carriers currently start from around ₦137,319, with round-trip fares from ₦274,639 on competing airlines such as Ibom Air.

The table below gives a general fare guide for Enugu Air routes based on available pricing data:

Route One-way from Notes Enugu – Lagos ₦98,000 Advertised launch fare Enugu – Abuja Available on website Check live fares Enugu – Port Harcourt Available on website Check live fares Enugu – Owerri Available on website New Abuja–Owerri route from 1 Oct 2026 Douala (international) Available on website Regional service

Fares are dynamic and change daily. Always book directly at enuguairlines.ng for the most accurate price.

How to book Enugu Air

Use the operator's official website or mobile app whenever possible — these channels offer the full inventory, instant confirmation, and the cleanest refund and reschedule path.

For bookings, enquiries, or assistance, Enugu Air's customer support team can be reached directly, and booking is available through the current website: enuguairlines.ng.

Other verified booking channels include:

Official website — enuguairlines.ng for direct booking and manage-booking tools

— enuguairlines.ng for direct booking and manage-booking tools Phone booking — call 02013303990 to speak with a customer support agent

— call 02013303990 to speak with a customer support agent Travel agencies — major Nigerian travel agencies including Wakanow and Travelstart distribute Enugu Air service.

— major Nigerian travel agencies including Wakanow and Travelstart distribute Enugu Air service. Airport ticket counters at Enugu (ENU), Lagos (LOS), and Abuja (ABV)

Step-by-step: booking online

Visit enuguairlines.ng and click Book a Flight Enter your departure city, destination, travel date, and number of passengers Select your preferred fare from the results displayed Enter passenger details and choose any extras (e.g. additional baggage) Pay securely using your card or available payment option Save your booking confirmation — you will need it to check in

Enugu Air booking rules: what you need to know

Baggage allowance

Enugu Air's baggage allowance is 20 kg for Economy Class passengers. Carry-on baggage rules follow standard domestic aviation guidelines. Weighing your bag before you leave can save time, hassle, and extra money.

Check-in

Airport check-in is generally quick—passengers receive a boarding pass and proceed to pre-boarding security screening. You can also check in online via the manage-booking tool on the official website.

Cancellations and changes

For the most current cancellation and rescheduling fees, check the fare conditions displayed at checkout on enuguairlines.ng, or contact the airline directly before booking if flexibility is important to you.

What happened to Enugu Air?

The airline is operational and expanding. Some passengers searching this question may be confused by its early virtual-carrier phase.

The airline initially operated as a virtual carrier, with flights conducted under the air operator certificate (AOC) of XE Jet, before receiving its own AOC from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority in March 2026. This transition from virtual carrier to fully licensed airline is a normal step for new entrants in Nigerian aviation.

As of October 2026, Enugu Air is actively flying across 10 destinations and has announced new route launches, including Abuja–Asaba from 20 October 2026.

Follow the airline on X (Twitter) for the latest route announcements and travel updates.

FAQs

Where does Enugu Air fly from in Lagos?

Enugu Air operates from Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport (LOS). MMA2 is the privately run, modern domestic terminal at Lagos Airport and is used by Enugu Air's airline category. Confirm your terminal on your booking confirmation or call 02013303990.

What is the Enugu Air booking price for Lagos?

The advertised launch fare from Enugu to Lagos starts from ₦98,000 one-way. Prices vary by date and availability. Book early for the best fares at enuguairlines.ng.

How do I manage or change my Enugu Air booking?

Use the Manage Booking tool on the Enugu Air website, or contact customer support on 02013303990. For bookings, enquiries, or assistance, the customer support team is ready to assist, and bookings can be completed on the current website: enuguairlines.ng.

Does Enugu Air fly internationally?

Yes. Enugu Air currently flies to Douala, Cameroon, in addition to its Nigerian domestic destinations. The airline has also stated plans for further African and intercontinental routes.

Is Enugu Air a safe and licensed airline?

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority issued Enugu Air its own AOC in March 2026, making it a fully certified and licensed Nigerian domestic carrier regulated by the NCAA.

Final word

Enugu Air is a young but fast-growing state airline connecting Southeast Nigeria to the rest of the country and beyond. With daily direct flights on major routes and honest fares, the carrier is positioning itself as a reliable option for domestic travellers. Book via enuguairlines.ng, check your terminal assignment before you travel, and weigh your bags at home — 20 kg is the economy allowance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about booking a flight online, including how to compare fares, check travel requirements and avoid unexpected fees.

Flight prices can change in real time as airlines adjust fares to demand. Knowing when a fare is competitive could help travellers make a better-informed booking.

Source: Legit.ng