The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office updated its Nigeria travel advisory on October 16, 2026, adding a new state to its highest-risk category

Sokoto State joined Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Katsina, and Zamfara states on the list of areas where the FCDO advises against all travel

The advisory also covers more than a dozen other Nigerian states under a separate warning against all but essential travel

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has expanded its travel warning for Nigeria, designating Sokoto State as a no-go area for British citizens in an update published on October 16, 2026.

The FCDO, which issues travel guidance to protect British nationals abroad, warned that travel insurance policies could be invalidated if citizens visit areas listed against official advice.

UK issues fresh warning about Sokoto state in Nigeria. Photo credit: The Guardian, Wong Yu Liang/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Sokoto State now sits in the highest-risk category alongside six other Nigerian states.

Full List of States the FCDO Warns Against

The updated advisory places seven states in the "advise against all travel" category across two regions of Nigeria.

In the North East, the FCDO advises against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, and Gombe states. In the North West, Katsina, Zamfara, and now Sokoto State carry the same classification.

A separate, slightly lower-level warning covers states where the FCDO advises against all but essential travel.

In the North West, this applies to Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, and Jigawa states. In North Central Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, the advisory extends to Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Kwara, and Benue states, meaning even the area surrounding Abuja is not considered safe for non-essential visits.

Southern Nigeria Also Set at Risky Area

The advisory does not limit its concerns to the north. In the South East and South South, the FCDO advises against all travel to the riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

These are described as river and swamp locations accessible only by boat. For the non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers states, as well as Abia, Anambra, and Imo states, the FCDO recommends avoiding all but essential travel.

The advisory signals a widening of the UK government's security concerns about Nigeria's stability across multiple geopolitical zones.

UK sends directive to foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK Home Office announced that recognised modern slavery victims on Skilled Worker visas can leave abusive employers without losing their immigration status.

Previously, workers who left an abusive sponsor risked losing both their visa and income, since Skilled Worker visa holders have no recourse to public funds.

Source: Legit.ng