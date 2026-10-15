Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe addressed speculation about a planned electricity tariff hike during a groundbreaking event in Ibadan, Oyo State

The Federal Government broke ground on five interconnected mini-grid projects with a combined capacity of 17.7 megawatts across five Ibadan communities

The projects, backed by the World Bank and Paras Energy, form part of President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda for expanding electricity access

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Nigeria's Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has ruled out any plan to increase electricity tariffs in the country.

Tegbe said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government had no such plan despite circulating claims suggesting otherwise.

FG begins 17.7MW mini-grid projects to bring power to 5 Ibadan communities. Photo credit: @federal_power

Source: UGC

As reporte Channels Television, Tegbe made the declaration on Thursday, October 15, 2026, in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended a groundbreaking ceremony for five interconnected mini-grid projects with a combined installed capacity of 17.7 megawatts and a supporting 17.74-megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

"I want to say this clearly and without ambiguity: there is no plan to increase electricity tariffs. What we are planning is a power sector that works around the clock. Our commitment is 24/7 power," Tegbe told the gathering.

Mini-grid projects to serve 5 LGAs

The five projects are sited in Bola, Jiboye, Molade-Adelubi, Ogo Oluwa and Sooko-Elega, and will provide electricity to communities in the Akinyele, Ido, Ibadan North, Egbeda and Lagelu Local Government Areas.

Tegbe said the initiative would reduce residents' dependence on private generators, attract investment and support job creation in the affected communities.

He described the projects as part of the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda and noted that the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) had supported similar interventions across other states.

Beyond the mini-grids, Tegbe said the government was rolling out a broader energy access strategy built around designated corridors, including the Lagos-Ogun, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and Benin-Enugu-Port Harcourt corridors.

He added that work to strengthen the national grid and upgrade generation and transmission infrastructure across the country's eastern, western and central corridors was already underway.

Stakeholders credited for project

The minister praised President Bola Tinubu for his leadership on the power sector and acknowledged the roles of the REA, project developer Paras Energy and Natural Resources Development Limited, the World Bank and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company in bringing the projects to fruition.

The Oyo State Government, local traditional rulers and other community stakeholders were also recognised for their contributions.

NERC orders DisCos to compensate wrongfully disconnected customers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NERC ordered electricity distribution companies to compensate customers wrongfully disconnected from power supply with energy credits.

DisCos must repair or replace faulty meters within 48 hours and install meters purchased under the MAP scheme within 10 days of full payment.

Customers can report complaints to their DisCos, escalate unresolved cases to NERC after 15 days, and appeal decisions to the commission’s headquarters

Source: Legit.ng