GOtv Max is one of the most popular mid-tier packages on Kenya's GOtv platform — and for good reason. It unlocks over 60 channels, including six live sports channels, for a monthly fee that won't break the bank. This guide covers everything you need: what GOtv Max costs, what channels it carries, how it compares to GOtv Supa, and how to upgrade.

The GOtv Max package in Kenya costs KES 1,699 per month. Photo: @ntvkenya (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

GOtv Max costs KES 1,699 per month and comes with 60+ channels.

and comes with 60+ channels. The package includes six sports channels, including SuperSport La Liga, ESPN, and SuperSport Select 1.

WWE and the English Premier League are not included in GOtv Max — you need GOtv Supa or Supa+ respectively.

included in GOtv Max — you need GOtv Supa or Supa+ respectively. You can upgrade to GOtv Max online, through the USSD code, or via the myGOtv app.

GOtv Kenya uses paybill 423655, with your IUC number as the account number.

What you need before upgrading

A GOtv decoder (connected and switched on).

Your IUC number , found on the red sticker on the underside of the decoder.

, found on the red sticker on the underside of the decoder. A registered M-Pesa line or bank card for payment.

An active GOtv account (existing subscribers only need to change their package).

How much is GOtv Max in 2026?

GOtv Max costs KES 1,699 per month and gives subscribers access to 60+ channels. This figure is confirmed on the official GOtv Kenya package comparison page. Here is how GOtv Max sits within the full package lineup:

GOtv Package Monthly Price (KES) Channels GOtv Lite 299 30+ GOtv Value 599 40+ GOtv Plus 999 50+ GOtv Max 1,699 60+ GOtv Supa 2,199 70+ GOtv Supa+ 3,199 75+

GOtv Kenya currently offers six packages, ranging from KES 299 (Lite) to KES 3,199 (Supa+).

What channels are on GOtv Max?

GOtv Max delivers all of La Liga and Serie A, thrilling movies, binge-worthy series, the latest local stories, and exciting kids' channels — all in one package.

Sports channels

For KES 1,699 per month, GOtv Max offers over 60 channels, including six sports channels: SuperSport La Liga, ESPN, and SuperSport Select 1.

SuperSport La Liga

SuperSport Select 1

SuperSport Select 2

SuperSport Football Africa

SuperSport Blitz Africa

ESPN

Movies and entertainment channels

The package is ideal for families and includes popular movie channels like TNT and Movie Room. Additional entertainment options include:

Africa Magic Family

Africa Magic Epic

Maisha Magic East

Maisha Magic Poa

Zee World

Telemundo

E! Entertainment

Real Time

News channels

CNN International

Al Jazeera

BBC World News

Kids' channels

Nickelodeon

Disney Junior

Jim Jam

Akili Kids

Music channels

MTV Base

Trace Mziki

Local channels

All free-to-air Kenyan channels are available across all GOtv packages, including Citizen TV, KTN, NTV, KBC, K24, and KTN News.

Is WWE on GOtv Max?

No. WWE is available on GOtv Supa, which also adds ROK and KIX for movies, plus music channels like MTV Base, Trace Mziki, and Trace Gospel. If WWE is your main reason to upgrade, you will need GOtv Supa at KES 2,199/month.

Does GOtv Max show Premier League?

No. SuperSport Premier League is exclusive to the GOtv Supa+ package. GOtv Max carries live football—particularly La Liga and other SuperSport events—but not the English Premier League.

What is the difference between GOtv Max and GOtv Supa?

GOtv Max costs KES 1,699 and includes 60+ channels, while GOtv Supa costs KES 2,199 and includes 70+ channels.

GOtv Supa sits above GOtv Max and is built mainly for viewers who care about football, wrestling, and a stronger mix of international entertainment.

The key additions you get with Supa over Max:

WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all major premium live events on the WWE channel — this alone makes many people upgrade from Max.

Extra movie channels: ROK and KIX

Additional music channels: Trace Gospel

If sport and wrestling are priorities, Supa is worth the extra KES 500/month. GOtv Supa also suits viewers upgrading from GOtv Max who feel Max no longer meets their sports needs — however, if you only watch TV occasionally, Supa may feel like overkill.

How to upgrade to GOtv Max

You can upgrade in three ways: via the GOtv self-service portal, the myGOtv app, or USSD. All methods require your IUC number.

Method 1: Using the GOtv self-service portal

GOtv lets you switch between packages through the online self-service portal or a USSD code.

Visit the GOtv self-service portal Enter the mobile number registered with your GOtv subscription, then enter the 10-digit IUC code found on the red sticker at the back of the decoder Click Sign In Select Build a Package, then choose the package you wish to upgrade or downgrade to Click Next, then click Pay Select M-Pesa or another payment method and complete the transaction It will take about 10 minutes for your package to be switched and activated

Method 2: Using the myGOtv app

Ensure your decoder is connected and switched on, then download the myGOtv app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the app and sign in using your mobile phone number (or surname) and the decoder's IUC number Go to GOtv Max from the package list and click the Get Now button to subscribe Proceed to the payment section and pay via M-Pesa or a credit/debit card

Method 3: Using the USSD code

From the SIM card registered with GOtv, dial *423# Select the option Change Package Enter your IUC number/smartcard number from the red sticker at the back of the decoder, then select the package you want to upgrade to Follow the remaining prompts to confirm and pay

Troubleshooting common issues

Package not updating after payment

Wait at least 10 minutes after payment. If the package hasn't changed, restart your decoder. If the issue persists, contact GOtv customer care.

Wrong IUC number entered

Double-check the red sticker on the underside of your decoder. The IUC number is 10 digits long — do not confuse it with your phone number.

USSD code not working

Make sure you are dialling from the SIM card registered to your GOtv account. Only the registered number can make changes via USSD.

Payment debited but subscription not activated

Simply paying the correct amount for a package does not automatically upgrade your subscription — you must also complete the change through the portal, app, or USSD.

GOtv Kenya customer support is available via helpline (+254 711 066 555) or email at mchoice@ke.multichoice.com.

Official website: GOtv Kenya

Self-service portal: selfservice.gotvafrica.com

USSD code: *423#

M-Pesa paybill number: 423655 (use your IUC number as the account number)

FAQs

How much is GOtv Max in 2026?

GOtv Max costs KES 1,699 per month on the official GOtv Kenya package page. Prices may change, so confirm on the official website before paying.

What channels are in GOtv Max?

GOtv Max offers over 60 channels, including six sports channels with ESPN and SuperSport La Liga, making it ideal for sports enthusiasts. Movie lovers can enjoy channels like TNT and Movie Room. It also includes news, kids, music, and local Kenyan channels.

Is WWE on GOtv Max?

No. WWE is available on GOtv Supa, which costs KES 2,199/month. GOtv Max does not carry the WWE channel.

Does GOtv Max show the Premier League?

No. SuperSport Premier League is included in the GOtv Supa+ package, priced at KES 3,199/month. GOtv Max carries other live football, including La Liga.

How do I pay for GOtv Max?

You can pay for your GOtv subscription through the myGOtv app, the GOtv website, or via USSD by dialling *423#. M-Pesa via paybill 423655 is also accepted.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about the GOtv Jinja package, including its channel lineup, monthly price and subscription options.

With 47 channels at ₦3,900 a month, Jinja offers an affordable choice for households—but it does not include TNT Africa or Big Brother Naija. Find out how it compares with GOtv Jolli and whether it suits your viewing needs.

Source: Legit.ng