How to block someone on TikTok: step-by-step guide (with photos)

Due to recent technological networking advances, the world has become a small space. One way this has been achieved is through social media apps like TikTok. However, as much as it has advantages, it has flaws, such as cyberbullying and attacks. Here is a simple guide on how to block someone on TikTok.

There are several reasons why one may decide to block someone on TikTok. These reasons include harassment or bullying, unwanted attention, hurtful or inappropriate content, spamming, or fake accounts. These reasons have prompted cyber security to provide tools for one's protection, such as blocking unwanted persons.

How to block someone on TikTok

Many users wonder how to block or mute someone on TikTok. Blocking a user helps remove negativity and maintain a positive, safe environment on the platform. Below are the simple steps to block someone using your mobile device or desktop.

Using a mobile phone

Blocking someone on TikTok using your smartphone is straightforward. Here are the steps to follow.

Launch the TikTok app on your mobile phone. Locate the TikTok account of the user you want to block by tapping the search icon at the top-right corner of your screen. Then, enter the user's username. Tap the username in the results and go to the user's TikTok profile. Click the tree dots in the corner, and choose the Block' icon. A pop-up will appear, asking you to confirm that you want to block the user. Click 'Confirm.'

Block using a desktop

Blocking someone on TikTok using a desktop is as easy as blocking them on the mobile app. Here are the steps to block on TikTok.

Open the TikTok website on your desktop browser. Search the TikTok account of the user you want to block. Click the three horizontal dots beside the arrow icon on their profile page.

4. Click 'Block.'

5. A pop-up will appear on the window to confirm the block. Click the 'Block' button again.

How to block people on TikTok in bulk

If you receive irritating comments from multiple TikTok users on your video, you may want to block them. TikTok allows you to block up to 100 users at once. Here are simple steps to help you block multiple users.

Open your TikTok video and go to the comment section. Tap and hold the unwanted comments of the users you want to block. Select "Manage multiple comments" after the menu pops up. Choose the comments from the accounts you want to block, then tap "More." Then, click "Block" accounts. After a pop-up, confirm by tapping "Block." By doing so, you will have to block users without viewing their profiles.

Is there a way to block TikTok?

You can block TikTok on your smartphone, iPad, iPhone, or Android device for various reasons, including safety, privacy, or parental control. Below are the steps to block your TikTok account on mobile devices and your computer.

On iPhone

Go to "Settings" on your iPhone device. Select "Screen Time" and tap "Lock Screen Time Settings." Set a Screen Time passcode and confirm it. Go back to Screen Time, click "App Limits">"Add Limit." Search TikTok on the list, and add it. Select the Time to 1 min and then toggle on the "Block" at the "End of Limit."

On Android

Go to "Settings." Tap "Password & Security." Tap "App Lock." Select your verification method (either using your fingerprint or drawing a pattern). From the list of your mobile apps, go to TikTok and toggle the button on.

How to block TikTok on Android via Google Play

You may want to block TikTok on a parental control basis on your Android phone. Here are the straightforward steps you should follow.

Open the Google Play Store app. Choose the three lines in the top left corner to open the menu. Find "My Apps & Games," and tap TikTok from the list of apps. Click the three lines in the top right corner and choose "Block."

How do I block someone from finding me on TikTok?

You can block someone from finding you on TikTok by preventing the app from suggesting your account to others. Below are the simple steps to do it.

Go to your TikTok profile icon. Click the three dots in the top right corner of the screen. Tap "Settings and Privacy." Tap "Privacy" and then click on "Suggest your account to others." If you don't want anyone to suggest your account, toggle off "Contacts," "Facebook friends," and "People who open or send links to you" buttons.

How do you block someone on TikTok if you don't follow them?

You don't have to be a follower of someone on TikTok to block them. You can block them by simply tapping the account of the person you want to block. Then, go to the person's profile and click on the three dots in the right corner. Then tap Block, and after a confirmation message pops up, tap Block again.

The process of blocking someone on TikTok is straightforward and easy to follow. Blocking specific users from following you or viewing your content helps create a more personalised and secure experience.

