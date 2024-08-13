30 kinky hairstyles for ladies that will never go out of style

Kinky hairstyles are great protective styles for the ladies. They stop pressure on the hair by tugging and discouraging manipulation. The hair also blends well with African hair and always looks stylish. These are kinky hairstyles for ladies that will never go out of style.

From (L-R) Mohawk kinky with cornrows, afro chunk twists, and kinky high bun. Photo @blackhairinfo, @healthyafrohair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigerian women have been wearing kinky hair for a while now. The style is loved as it encourages hair growth and boosts hair volume. The trendy kinky hairstyles for ladies come in various lengths, colours, designs, and textures. The variety makes changing styles for different occasions easier to suit your look.

30 kinky hairstyles for ladies

Kinky hairstyles are trendy and never go out of style. They are economical, comfortable and protective hairstyles. Below is a collection of hairstyles for ladies who love kinky hair.

1. Tapered twist out

A tampered hairstyle is one of the trendy kinky hairstyles in 2024. Photo: @crystalmone, @victoriajuanita @shameshamecocopop on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tapered hairstyle is beautiful. It is simple and protects the hair from overheating. However, you may be required to trim the hair regularly to keep the tampered look. You can add colour to take the look a notch higher.

2. Pixie kinky twist

Pixie Kinky Twist is one of the long-lasting kinky hairstyles. Photo: @remilakusallnaturalbeautysalon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pixie kinky twist is a popular short kinky hairstyle for ladies. It combines the pixie shave with a kinky twist. This short hairstyle is best for warm weather and works well for people who love going to the beach.

3. Wooley kinky Afro

Wooley Kinky afro stylishly embraces natural African hair. Photo: @bev_the_best on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are various types of Afro styles. Wolly Afro looks like wool and can be done as extensions, wigs, or natural hair. It seems more natural and can be done in multiple colours, such as black, brown, blond, maroon, etc. Care is needed when combing the hair to avoid breakages.

4. Kinky Bantu knots

Kinky Bantu knots are among the oldest kinky hairstyles from the Zulu tribe. Photo: @curlfriendari, @_aelle_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bantu knots are done by twisting or plaiting sections of your hair with kinky braids or natural hair. Each braided section is made into a knot, and the edges are laid neatly using hair gel. This style originated from the Zulu (Nguni) tribes of South Africa.

5. Kinky Afro

This is one of the oldest hairstyles for African women. Various ways to achieve this look include an Afro wig, natural hair, or crocheting kinky braids. Regardless of the method, the style looks chic for most women.

6. Distressed bob locs

Distressed bob locs are among the long-lasting protective hairstyles. Photo: @softlocsbygen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Distressed bob locs is a trendy hairstyle for ladies in Nigeria in 2024. The style looks good and is most suitable for ladies who love adventure and are risk-takers. You can style the locks into a bun or let them fall.

7. Large-sized kinky ponytail with a side part

A large-sized kinky ponytail with a side part is stylish and classy for different occasions. Photo: @ishowhair_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The kinky ponytail with a side part is a sleek and classy kinky hairstyle for ladies with attachments. It looks gorgeous with well-lay hair at the front and a kinky ponytail. You can lay your permed or natural hair with styling gel and add an extension of your choice.

8. Crochet kinky locs

Crochet kinky locs is a low-maintenance protective hairstyle. Photo: @afrohairbraiding_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The crochet method has become popular in recent years. Crocheting locs on braided hair last longer than those installed using normal braiding or twisting methods. This look is best for edgy women who are unafraid to take risks.

9. Kinky high bun

A kinky high bun works well with face types like round, oval, chubby and small. Photo: @officialkinkycurly, @ishowhair_, @healthyafrohair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The high bun is a popular hairstyle for ladies with attachments. This hairstyle can be done using attachments or natural hair. Buns for sale come in different colours, like black, blond, or maroon. The kinky extension is added after laying your natural hair into a bun.

10. Mohawk-styled kinky buns

Mohawk-styled kinky buns bring out character and creativity. Photo: @ishowhair_, @blackhairinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The mohawk is a perfect hairstyle that never goes out of style. To achieve this hairstyle, make several buns using braids or natural hair at the middle line of your head. Mohawk-styled kinky buns are an excellent style for ladies who want to experiment and stand out from the crowd.

11. Twin kinky buns

Twin kinky buns look good not only to kids but to adults, too. Photo: @its_justice_marie, @ishowhair_, on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a simple kinky hairstyle for ladies. It takes you back to your childhood days. Although it is popular with young girls, adults are rocking this style in 2024. Divide your hair into two equal sections and secure them into a burn. If your hair isn't long enough or is straightened, you can add kinky buns at the end.

12. Reggae locs

Reggae locs is a fantastic hairstyle that embraces uniqueness and individuality. The style is edgy and best for people not afraid to take risks. You can wear them long, short or medium length and the colour of your choice.

13. Havana twists

Havana twists blend well with both permed and natural hair. Photo: @nanistyledmeon Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Havana twist is the desired hairstyle for women with busy schedules, including the working class and busy moms. The hairstyle is done by buying ready-made twists and crocheting them on your hair. You can settle for different lengths depending on what you like, from the shoulders to the tailbone.

14. Faux locs

Faux locs are a great protective hairstyle that gives you the look of dreadlocks without a long-term commitment. Photo: @aclasslocs_byana, @sheslays0.1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faux locs are one of the stylish protective hairstyles for women. The locs are excellent for ladies who want to spend a short time in the salon. You can style the locs and choose any length and colour.

15. Mohawk kinky with cornrows

Mohawk kinky with cornrows gives you the mohawk look without cutting your hair. Photo: @blackhairinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a trendy style for people who work in non-formal places like the creative industry. It is also ideal for people who are not keen on shaving the sides of their heads to achieve the mohawk look. You make cornrows towards the centre of your head and add a kinky extension at the end.

16. Long Afro ponytail

Long Afro ponytails showcase your natural beauty by adding attachments. Photo: @blackhairinfo, @Long Afro ponytail, @ishowhair_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a typical style for women, especially for occasions like weddings. The style is achieved by holding the hair into a high bun and adding a long, kinky extension. Ensure you secure the extension well to avoid it falling off.

17. Afro kinky bob-braids

Afro kinky bob-braids are a unique and outstanding protective style. Photo: @blackhairinfo @naturalhairtwist, @kinkyrootsafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style is suitable for people who love bobs. You braid your hair with Afro-kinky braids and style them into a bob. The braids can be different colours, and you can accessorise with beads to add spice.

18. Half updo kinky bun

A half-updo kinky bun is great if you have shorter hair or want to add an attachment. Photo: @blackhairinfo, @hairbeenatural on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The half-updo is kinky but another popular occasion style. It is done like the afro ponytail, but in this case, you only hold half of the hair up and let the rest down. If you have short hair, adding extensions will bring out the look ideally.

19. Short twists with cornrows

Short twists with cornrows are among the easiest hairstyles to do. Photo: @kinkyrootsafrica, @kinkyhairrocks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style is a stylish kinky hairstyle for ladies in Nigeria. It is done by braiding cornrows halfway and adding twists to the rest of the hair, using braids or natural hair. This style is one of the simple kinky hairstyles for ladies, and it is excellent for working ladies as it is simple.

20. Flat twists cornrows

Flat-twisted cornrows are unique and stand out from normal cornrows. Photo: @kinkycurls_salon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Flat twists are among the great short, kinky hairstyles for ladies. They have a versatile and natural look suitable for people who love simplicity. The hairstyle combines two-strand twists and cornrows that lie flat on the scalp.

21. Afro locs

Afro locs will provide you with service as they are long-lasting. Photo: @kinkycurls_salon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Afro-locs are among the trendy and beautiful hairstyles for African women. The tiny and thin locs enhance the natural beauty of textured and natural hair. They can be twisted or braided into the preferred length and colour.

22. Butterfly locs

Butterfly locs is a creative hairstyle for risk-takers. Photo: @senlocks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style is not only trendy but also protective. It combines faux locs and traditional box braids. The butterfly locks have a unique texture and distinctive loops. These loops resemble butterfly wings, hence the name. They are long-lasting and will look fresh even after six to eight weeks.

23. Twist out

Twist-outs are among the simplest hairstyles for kinky hair. The twists are done on natural hair by making twists on conditioned hair. You let the hair dry and undo the twist, leaving the curls on. It is simple and does not consume a lot of time. However, the curls do not last; you must redo them every few days.

24. Black curly kinky

Curly kinky adds volume and brings out the curls. Photo: @officialkinkycurly on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The curly kinky look is your natural kinky hair with left-out gel. Clean your hair well and condition it before applying curling gel to achieve a wet look. Leave it out to dry, or dry the hair in the dryer to save time. You can use any gel of your choice to achieve this look.

25. Bomb twist

Bomb twists look good when done both long and short. Photo: @zuto.hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bomb twist style can be created by the crocheting technique that twists your hair. The trendy hairstyle is a versatile option for people with natural hair. The bomb twists blend well with natural hair, creating volume and cute waves.

26. Temporary locs

Temporary locs give you the illusion of dreadlocks without a long-term commitment. Photo: @hairbeenatural, @naturalhairtwist, @_stylezbyneek on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Temporary locs is a great way to achieve the dreadlocks look without locking your hair. Locks need a long-term commitment, but temporary locs do not. Temporary artificial locks are an excellent protective style and are hairline friendly, helping you to grow your edges back.

27. Spring twists

Spring twist is characterised by curls and a springlike appearance. Photo: @zuto.hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The spring twist hairstyle has been trending for a while now. You simply install a ready-made spring twist in your hair to achieve this style. This is done using the crocheting method, which makes the style last longer than regular braids.

28. Afro chunk twists

The chunk afro twist takes a short time to do and undo. Photo: @zuto.hair, @blackhairinfo, @kinkyrootsafrica on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chunky Afro twists are easy to do and take a shorter amount of time. They allow you to change them as often as they can easily undone. You can choose different colours, accessories and lengths to rock this style.

29. Kinky bangs

Kinky bangs are a protective style that breaks your hair from heat and chemical styling. Photo: @officialkinkycurly on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a simple kinky hairstyle for ladies. You need afro braids crotcheted on your hair and some bangs on the front to achieve this look. You can also hold the kinky braids into a bun and pull some to the front to create the bangs.

30. Afro with a wrap

This is a simple design that involves Afro hair or natural hair wrapped with fabric. All you need to do is wash your hair, condition and wrap it, leaving the edges out. You can match the wrap with your outfit to elevate the look.

What are the characteristics of kinky hair?

Kinky hair is characterised by coiling, dehydration and spongy texture. It is also thick and dense with tight strands. The small curls are prone to shrinkage and tangling.

Are kinky twists still in style?

Yes, kinky twists are still in style now. This style is great for protecting hair and adding texture. It also looks good and sophisticated with minimum effort.

What is the difference between curly and kinky?

Curly hair has loose curls compared to kinky hair. The curls on kinky hair are tighter and coiled up, creating volume and density. Curly hair is softer and flowy in appearance.

African hair can be styled in many ways, from braiding to twisting. One trendy look to try is the kinky hairstyle, which appear more natural. If you are looking for a stylish, kinky hairstyles for ladies, the above article is for you. The different styles protect the hair and help it grow.

Legit.ng published an article about the most painful piercings. Body piercing is a trendy fashion statement in many cultures. There are numerous options for body piercing and placement. Some piercings are more painful because of their location than others.

Body piercing involves factors like cartilage and nerves around the body part. These factors make the piercing different in pain, as the areas penetrated differ. Before deciding to pierce, it's essential to consider the pain level to be felt. Find out the most painful piercing.

Source: Legit.ng